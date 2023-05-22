Share
Commentary

Dem Lawmaker Completely Loses It, Sounds Like a Child Throwing a Tantrum: 'We Need Trans People!'

 By Samantha Chang  May 22, 2023 at 8:25am
Share

Democratic state senator Machaela Cavanaugh wigged out during a session of the Nebraska Legislature on Friday while delivering a freakishly disturbing harangue championing “sex-change” surgery for children.

Cavanaugh was protesting the passage of Legislative Bill 574, which bans “sex-change” procedures for minors under the age of 19.

The bill also included an amendment prohibiting abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Nebraska law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The hybrid bill, which combines the “Let Them Grow Act” and the “Preborn Child Protection Act,” passed the unicameral Nebraska Legislature on Friday by a 33-15 vote.

In protesting the bill, Cavanaugh shrieked on a loop: “Trans people belong here! We need trans people! We love trans people!”

Trending:
Big American Retailer Releases Disturbing New Female Swimsuit: 'Extra Crotch Coverage,' 'Tuck-Friendly'

The state lawmaker also repeatedly pounded the lectern while howling her support for children undergoing genital mutilation, receiving hormone therapies and taking puberty blockers to change their gender.

“You [transgenders] matter! You matter! And I am fighting for you!” she yelled. “And I will not stop! I will not stop today! I will not stop tomorrow! You are loved! You matter! You belong here!”

Do you think the left keeps getting more radical?

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to sign LB 574 into law at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, according to KOLN.

In a statement supporting the bill protecting children, the governor said: “All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity.

“These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown.”

Related:
James Woods Nails It with Assessment of Bizarre Rachel Levine Photo

Numerous Twitter users mocked and rebuked Cavanaugh’s unhinged histrionics.

Liberals are railing against Legislative Bill 574 by suggesting it calls for a blanket ban on abortions and “sex-change” procedures.

In reality, the bill blocks children under the age of 19 from undergoing “sex-change” surgeries and may restrict minors from taking puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

The specifics of those restrictions will be determined by the state medical officer.

“The state has a compelling government interest in protecting the health and safety of its citizens, especially vulnerable children,” the bill stated.

“Genital and nongenital gender-altering surgeries are generally not recommended for children, although evidence indicates referral for children to have such surgeries are becoming more frequent.”

LB 574 also does not ban the vast majority of abortions in Nebraska, as state data shows 86 percent of abortions occur before 12 weeks, according to KOLN.

Abortion enthusiasts and militant transgender activists disingenuously claim the bill oppresses people suffering from gender dysphoria or women who want to terminate their pregnancies.

There are restrictions on every medical procedure. For example, you can’t just walk into a hospital and demand a heart transplant if you have a healthy heart.

Similarly, no ethical dentist would pull all your teeth out just because you demand it.

So it’s bizarre for any reasonable person — let alone a lawmaker — to screech that impressionable children should be allowed to undergo genital mutilation or take “gender-altering” drugs on a whim.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Dem Lawmaker Completely Loses It, Sounds Like a Child Throwing a Tantrum: 'We Need Trans People!'
Editor of Scientific American Fails Basic Biology - No, Sparrows Don't Have Four Different Sexes
Kari Lake Trial Testimony Reveals What Election Officials Did After Verifiers Were Sent Home Early
Teacher Investigated After Movie She Showed in Classroom, Takes Shot at Christian School Board Member
7th-Grader Taking School to Court After He Was Sent Home for Second Time for Words on Shirt
See more...

Conversation