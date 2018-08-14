SECTIONS
Dem Candidate Running on Gun Control, Now Accused of Gunning Down Associate

By Jack Davis
at 9:29am
A Georgia woman who supported gun control during her 2017 election campaign for Congress has been charged with murder after her former campaign treasurer was found shot to death.

Kellie Collins, of Thomason, turned herself into the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office last week after police in Aiken County, South Carolina found the body of Curtis Cain, who was the treasurer of Collins’s campaign.

Cain did not show up for work Tuesday, which led to deputies going to his home to see what was wrong. Police found him dead from an apparent gunshot wound, WSB reported.

Cain died due to loss of blood after being shot, according to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

Cain appears to have died on Saturday.

Cain’s blue Subaru Legacy was missing, leading police to charge Collins with grand larceny in addition to murder.

In 2017, Collins formed a committee to explore running for Congress as a Democrat against Republican Congresswoman Jody Hice in Georgia’s 10th District. She dropped out of the contest due to personal reasons, Red & Black reported.

Carlton said Cain’s wife was located out of state, but South Carolina police said the relationship between Cain and Collins was unclear.

“It is a possibility that he was married to her,” said South Carolina Police Captain Eric Abdullah. He said Collins lived with Cain in the apartment where Cain was found dead, according to The State.

A report from WRDW said the two were married, and that Collins was the beneficiary of Cain’s life insurance.

Collins had raised more than $5,000 for her campaign, but stopped filing with the Federal Election Commission in July 2017, USA Today reported.

In a February 2017 interview, Collins said health care, education and voting rights were among her top issues.

“I am not afraid to say that the most important issue facing Americans today is the unequal treatment of certain sections of society. Whether it is coming from the U.S. Government or an individual on the street, the intolerance of anything different from what is considered “normal” does nothing but divide us as a nation. The GOP is targeting all women, minorities, members of the LGBT community and disabled people as lesser sections of society and you can see it in the bills they have passed and are attempting to pass so far in 2017,” she told the blog Girls Really Rule.

In another interview she called President Donald Trump “an unqualified demagogue.”

