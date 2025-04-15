New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, announced a high-profile deployment of the National Guard to Albuquerque to combat rising juvenile crime and the fentanyl epidemic. But new details reveal the move may be more performative than effective.

The governor signed an executive order on April 8, authorizing 60 to 70 National Guard personnel to deploy to Albuquerque by mid-May, citing the need for “immediate intervention” in the city’s crime surge.

According to Fox News, the state has seen a spike in juvenile crime, with one glaring example being when police arrested two minors, aged 11 and 15, alongside a 13-year-old suspect in a recent murder case.

The 13-year-old was also linked to a series of burglaries in June 2024, highlighting the growing issue of youth crime in the city.

Additionally, the fentanyl crisis has worsened, with the New Mexico Department of Health reporting that fentanyl was involved in 65 percent of overdose deaths in 2023, the most recent year for which data is available.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen told KOB-TV that Operation Route 66, launched seven weeks prior, has seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and made nearly 400 arrests, underscoring the scale of the drug problem.

Despite the fanfare, the National Guard’s role in Albuquerque appears limited. They will not directly tackle juvenile crime or the fentanyl trade, focusing instead on administrative support for police. They’ll be helping with “scene security and traffic control, prisoner transport assistance and other roles that don’t involve arrests,” according to Fox News Digital.

This has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans, who argue the deployment fails to address the root issues. New Mexico Republican Party Executive Director Leticia Muñoz didn’t mince words, ripping the way Democrats were trying to “coddle juveniles.”

For example, she pointed to a proposed pilot program to provide as much as $2,000 in housing assistance for juvenile suspects — “if they’re well-behaved,” Fox News Digital reported.

“That alone just shows you the coddling mentality that the Democrats have for any type of juveniles and crime here in the state,” Muñoz told Fox News, slamming the governor’s approach.

Muñoz also called the deployment inadequate, stating, “This is definitely not enough.”

She argued that more aggressive actions — such as bail reform and harsher penalties — are needed to curb the crime wave gripping Albuquerque.

Republicans contend that Grisham’s strategy reflects a broader Democratic need to get tougher on crime, especially when it comes to juvenile offenders and drug trafficking.

While NBC News more favorably covered Grisham’s plan than Muñoz, even this perspective acknowledged skepticism from some advocates, who questioned whether the Guard’s presence will make a meaningful difference in a city struggling with deep-rooted issues.

The deployment’s cost, estimated at $750,000, has also raised eyebrows, according to The Washington Post. Republicans argued that the funds would be better spent on hiring more police or funding tougher penalties for juvenile offenders.

The governor’s defenders claimed the Guard’s support will allow police to focus on high-crime areas, but the lack of direct action against fentanyl dealers and violent juveniles is a clear sticking point for the GOP.

Republicans are calling for more tangible solutions.

“As much as we appreciate all the work that the law enforcement is doing here in Albuquerque, we know that their hands are tied,” Muñoz said.

“We know that there needs to be bail reform and reform as far as the deterrent of keeping individuals in jail longer.”

