A Chicago-area Democrat hurled an insult at police Sunday after being charged with drunken driving, according to local news reports.

Samantha Steele represents the Second District on the Cook County Board of Review, which decides property tax appeals, according to WGN-TV.

After the Chicago incident, Steele faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The incident that led to the arrest of the 45-year-old Steele took place Sunday at about 8:50 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Police said they responded to a report of an accident and found two vehicles with “extensive” damage. Steele was lying on the sidewalk when police arrived.

Police said an open bottle of wine was found on the floor of the passenger’s side of Steele’s vehicle.

“I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. I also detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke,” an officer wrote in the police report on the incident.

Steele would not perform field sobriety tests and told police when asked how much she had to drink, “I want my lawyer, and I am not talking to you.”

Steele “repeatedly said, ‘Is your penis that small?’” when speaking to an officer, the police report said.

Steele complained of pain in her head and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Steele’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27, according to the Chicago Tribune.

If convicted of the charge against her, she could be fined up to $2,500 and lose her license for a year.

The Sun-Times noted that Steele has been involved in multiple controversies.

Frank Calabrese, an aide to Steele, filed a whistleblower lawsuit in federal court, naming Steele and her chief of staff.

Steele made waves after she gave Cook County job to a former Indiana politician who had pleaded guilty in a federal case, according to the Sun-Times.

Steele is also involved in a dispute over the property tax bill for a former racetrack being eyed by the Chicago Bears.

