Democratic Rep. 'Goes Mask Off,' Calls on 'Non-Whites' to 'Take Over This Country'

It would almost be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious.

Have you ever noticed that the left loves to brand the right as “racist,” despite the fact that it’s the left that seems to obsess over race?

“Oh, voter ID is racist because black people don’t know how to register,” or “Oh, non-white people can’t get ahead in the U.S. without government assistance” are just two of the incredibly racist things that you’ll often hear from the left.

And with every variation of those utterances, it’s always tacitly the fault of white people.

Now, to their minimal credit, the left doesn’t go about flaunting their anti-white racism (usually). It’s often wrapped up in some other race-obsessed grievances.

Leave it to Texas Democratic Rep. Gene Wu to go full “mask off” when it comes to the left’s simmering disdain for all things Caucasian.

Wu recently came under fire when a viral clip about his thoughts on white people began circulating on social media.

You can watch it for yourself below:

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off: “Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country.” pic.twitter.com/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

“Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off,” one of the accounts sharing the clip accurately proclaimed.

Here’s what Wu had to say: “I always tell people, the day the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning.”

Oh, brother. It’s hard to listen to such trite defeatism, but I digress.

“Because we are the majority of this country now,” Wu continued. “We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair. But the problem is, our communities are divided — they’re completely divided.”

Well, gee, Eugene, maybe we’re divided because dolts like you continue to spew this nonsense.

Now, to be clear, it should go without saying that not every non-white person thinks like or believes in the things that Wu does here. Most people are not nearly that cynical and racist.

But many of them are vulnerable to being manipulated by people like Wu and other Democrats.

I can’t believe I have to type these words out, but you do not fix division by further dividing. If anything, this is how you guarantee more division, not less.

When a sitting lawmaker frames whole groups of Americans as “oppressors” based on skin color, he’s doing little more than inflaming pre-existing tensions.

That kind of rhetoric doesn’t build coalitions — it builds resentment. It teaches people to see their neighbors not as fellow citizens with shared interests, but as avatars of some collective guilt. That’s just old-fashioned racial scapegoating with new, progressive branding.

And let’s call it what it is: racism. Swapping out one target for another doesn’t magically make it virtuous.

You don’t advance equality by telling millions of people they’re the enemy because of their race, and you don’t heal historic wounds by creating fresh ones.

The left loves to dress this up as “speaking truth to power,” but in practice, it’s just a lazy, corrosive narrative that reduces complex social problems to a crude us-versus-them story. It’s emotionally satisfying for activists, maybe, but it’s intellectually and morally bankrupt, and socially destructive, to boot.

At some point, adults are supposed to stand up and say this is nonsense.

America doesn’t get better by sorting everyone into racial boxes and assigning collective blame. It gets better by insisting on equal treatment, equal dignity, and equal standards for everyone. If Gene Wu and his allies actually cared about unity or fairness, they’d drop the race-baiting and start talking about policies that lift people up without tearing the country apart.

Until then, this kind of rhetoric will keep doing exactly what it does best: dividing, inflaming, and proving that sometimes the loudest cries about “racism” are coming from the people practicing it.

