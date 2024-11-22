Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett Screams Anti-White Rant During Hearing

Earlier this week, firebrand Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas lost a bid to become the House Democratic caucus’ chief messaging representative.

Granted, the bid looked a bit slapdash from the outside, but Crockett seemed to be announcing to the world that this was the Democratic Party to come: Behold your future elected officials, liberals, and bask in the progressive woke take-no-prisoners approach that so clearly will propel them to the victory they didn’t get with Ms. Milquetoast, Kamala Harris.

In case you’ve missed viral videos of Crockett’s behavior in House sessions before — and, let me assure you, they’re not getting viewed for political sagacity or rhetorical grandiloquence — she made sure you caught a glimpse of just what you could have had, Democrats, if only you’d replaced Rep. Debbie Dingell with her as the chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

In a rant before the House Oversight Committee regarding a bill known as the “Dismantle DEI Act” — proposed by Texas Republican Rep. Michael Cloud — she decided to take the opportunity to go on an anti-white rant I’m sure won’t ever be used in, say, future political advertisement.

The bill, according to The National Desk, would dismantle federal DEI programs on the not-unreasonable grounds that they represent thinly cloaked racial discrimination. So naturally, Cloud was trying to take us back to slavery, so sayeth Crockett.

“There has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” the ranting Crockett said during a two-minute address.

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them was dragged across an ocean and told they were going to work, have their wives stolen, and have their wives raped. That didn’t happen. That is oppression.”

Instead, she foisted the idea that discrimination via DEI is kind of like an investment portfolio, making sure that different “investments” have traits that “exemplify different strengths and weaknesses.”

“In finance, we always promote this idea of diversity,” she said. “If you know anything about a portfolio, the one thing that you want to do is make sure it’s as diverse as possible.”

She went on to make this point more bluntly, saying that those of us with just Nilla Wafers in our fridge need some “chocolate cake and Twinkies.” (Nobody tell RFK Jr.)

“It seems like you don’t understand the definition of oppression and I’d ask you to just refer to Google to help you out,” she said.

“It is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed, that y’all are the ones being harmed,” she continued. “That is not the definition of oppression.”

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes on wild rant against white people, says they aren’t allowed to use the word “oppression” because they weren’t dragged across an ocean. Crockett said that black people “didn’t ask to be here.” “There has been no oppression for the white man in… pic.twitter.com/iEtKoBdN5P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

I mean, we can start with the fact that slavery ended in 1865 and Jim Crow in the 1960s; it’s been a pretty long time since black people have been “dragged out of their homes” under legal auspices.

Or we could note that her metaphor doesn’t pass muster because neither investments nor snack foods can sue for racial discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, not in the least because they’re not human.

And, even when you get real live humans in court, it’s also worth noting that referring to them as part of an “investment portfolio” also isn’t going to impress a judge if there’s obvious racial discrimination involved — and that metaphor is going to fall flat with voters of all races, although especially white ones given her vitriol toward them, who are struggling to make ends meet but are told to pipe down because DEI is more important.

We could go through how these diversity initiatives are increasingly getting struck down by federal courts, but that’s not what I want you to focus on.

Instead, consider something else: Earlier this week, this apparent Bedlam escapee-turned-elected representative tried to convince her party that she was the best conveyor of their message because she represented the Democrats’ fresh faces and was a master of new media.

Days later, she went viral on new media not just doubling down on two things that contributed to the Nov. 5 thrashing — DEI and anti-male rhetoric — but doing so in a wrathful tantrum so bizarrely delirious one was tempted to ask for a wellness check.

Then again, there’s going to be plenty of wellness checks for Democrats over the next four years, so I decided to save the call. Lord knows it’s only going to get worse from here. At the very least, her co-caucus members still had the common sense not to let her any closer to the levers of power.

