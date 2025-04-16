Lefties Defend Activists Who Got Tased After Resisting Arrest at MTG Town Hall: 'This Is Insane'

Resisting police is a violent crime. It has always been a violent crime.

I know some of you may think that the police are disagreeable folk, but be forewarned that no matter what you think of them, there is no such thing as “nonviolent” resistance to arrest. If you are under that misapprehension, I can assure you, no matter what your political persuasion, that you’ll be relieved of those misapprehensions in a right hurry.

You would think this would be common sense. Even if police sometimes use excessive force to subdue a subject, the fact that they have to use force on someone who’s resisting arrest should be a non-issue. That’s especially true when law enforcement officers are subduing someone who’s acting in a threatening way toward a public official who’s a known target.

I say these things not because they’re controversial, but because they shouldn’t be. On Wednesday night, those hanging around social media got a first-hand demonstration of why some people leave their common sense at the door when they don’t like someone.

On Wednesday night, in Cobb County, Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was holding a town hall meeting that was supposed to be for constituents to voice their concerns. Instead, as is so often the case at these events, it was the radical left that saw at least three arrested, according to CBS News, including at least one who had to be tased.

“Two of the arrestees were charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and simple battery on a law enforcement officer, while a third faced a vulgar language charge,” CBS reported.

In a press release, police in Acworth, Georgia, said they were “threatened, physically resisted, and harmed” during the protester removals.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of lefties took to social media to argue that these minatory dullards were justified.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Should authorities throw the book at these guys? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Now a third demonstrator has been led out of the town hall — and was tasered by authorities after resisting. #gapol pic.twitter.com/u5BSeqf5E8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 15, 2025

The protesters could be seen scuffling with officers as they were led away, clearly attempting to continue after they had been ejected. Had they gone away when they were told it was time to go, it’s clear this wouldn’t have happened; they didn’t, and it did.

It’s a bad evening when the most thoughtful comment from the left is from Donald Trump Russiagate pusher Seth Abramson: “I wonder if there’s another timeline in which Marjorie Taylor Greene has been convicted of both Seditious Conspiracy over January 6 and Insider Trading. Certainly, it’s not this one. In this one, she pretends to oversee DOGE and loves watching nonviolent citizen-voters get tased.”

I wonder if there’s another timeline in which Marjorie Taylor Greene has been convicted of both Seditious Conspiracy over January 6 and Insider Trading. Certainly, it’s not this one. In this one, she pretends to oversee DOGE and loves watching nonviolent citizen-voters get tased. https://t.co/RXqEE92axO — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 16, 2025



The dumbest responses, meanwhile, came from Call to Activism, an anti-Trump cheerleader account who said that the “amount of force was completely unnecessary and unjustified.”

Wow. Absolute chaos erupts at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall as a protester was literally tased in the middle of her speech. This amount of force was completely unnecessary and unjustified. pic.twitter.com/9yT0NWl668 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 15, 2025

This is insane. These police officers should be reprimanded and this guy should sue. https://t.co/YjIlwlketa pic.twitter.com/qkU5ABFkKl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 16, 2025

It’s good to know that the people at Call to Activism are now the ones who can discern when too much force is being used against a protester who insists on confronting a candidate during a public meeting. I trust that the next time someone acts in a minatory way toward a Democrat, they’ll come forward and defend them against the cops that carry them out, right?

Indeed, everyone on the left seemed assured that this force was excessive or that it was indicative of creeping fascism:

He has first Amendment rights!!!

He should sue this city!

Sue them! https://t.co/YzQh7Dp7ZZ — lali11 🇺🇸 (@lali1185291689) April 15, 2025

There was no reason for that much force https://t.co/Qb3J1nYphd — Tessa Lee (@tessalee2161) April 16, 2025

One wonders: Is any protester “nonviolent” to these folks until they physically strike a candidate? By that logic, it’s not too much of a leap to call Ryan Routh “nonviolent.” He was just hanging out at Trump’s golf course with his rifle until the police arrested him. What’s the matter, you scared of a little Second Amendment rights, you MAGAts?

If that’s a stretch, sadly, it’s only a little bit of one. Any trouble is good trouble to these addlepates, provided it’s the right that’s on the receiving end of it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.