Will the Mueller Coup Succeed? Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Will Decide Its Fate

When something has been happening for a while, it’s sometimes difficult to remember how it all began. This is often the case in everyday life, such as when a husband and wife engage in an argument so protracted that neither of them remembers how it began.

Moments like this are, of course, inconsequential and even humorous.

What is not inconsequential or humorous is when the final answer as to what started something may determine whether or not a country will survive.

Such is the position Americans now find themselves in.

If the Mueller coup succeeds, the country will either crumble or find itself consumed by possible civil war. If the coup fails, its operatives will find themselves behind bars for a long stay.

Whether or not the coup succeeds will be eventually determined by the majority opinion of the Supreme Court. If conservatives have an unshakable majority, the coup will very likely end and the prosecutions will begin.

This is the reason Senate Democrats are turning the Brett Kavanagh nomination hearing into a chaotic political bloodbath. They cannot allow the Republicans to build an unshakable majority on the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will be deciding between two versions of the birth of the coup. Conservatives say it was solely the Steele dossier.

Liberals say it all began before the dossier and that this evidence supports the basis upon which the coup was constructed. Everything that led to the special counsel appointment, they say, was justified under the pre-dossier evidence.

They say that even if it is proven that the government failed to tell the FISA court the dossier was filled with unsubstantiated information and was financed by a biased political organization then thrown out as evidence to support the FISA warrants, there is still other solid evidence to support the warrants. Thus, they say, the entire trail leading to Mueller was legal, as well as all the actions that were taken by the special counsel since then.

If they are successful before the Supreme Court, the coup goes on unhampered.

For both sides, the stakes could not be higher.

So, what is this other pre-dossier evidence? For being so apparently important, it is something very few know much about.

The explanation is a bizarre, twisted tale, involving some rather unknown players and several countries. The procurement of this pre-dossier evidence was by a secret FBI operation that was code-named “Crossfire Hurricane,” lifted from the Rolling Stones’ hit, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

The main character in this strange tale is a young man, born to Greek immigrant parents who settled in Skokie, Illinois. He was born in 1987 and given the name George — George Papadopoulos.

After Papadopoulos graduated from Niles West High School in Skokie, he went to DePaul University and graduated in 2009. He was bright and interested in the world and how it works. He started his career in 2011 as an unpaid intern at the Hudson Institute where he served as a research assistant.

In 2014, when he was 28, Papadopoulos began working for the London Centre of International Law Practice in London, England. There, he met George Misfud, a professor at the University of East Anglia, who was also with the London Centre. They became close friends.

The following year, Papadopoulos volunteered to serve on Ben Carson’s National Security and Foreign Policy Advisory Committee, leading up to the Republican National Convention.

After Donald Trump won the nomination, Papadopoulos volunteered to serve on the Trump presidential campaign for the general election as a foreign policy advisor.

In March 2016, two weeks after joining the Trump campaign, Papadopoulos was traveling in Italy when he ran into his old London Centre friend, George Misfud. They renewed their friendship and agreed to meet again in London in April.

Enter Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat and politician who was the Leader of the Liberal Party in Australia from 1996 to 2007 and appointed High Commissioner to the UK in 2014.

As Australia’s Foreign Minister, Downer arranged for a $25 million donation to the Clinton Foundation in 2006. This money was then passed through the Foundation to the dubious and suspect Clinton Health Access Initiative, which some believe the Clintons used as a slush fund.

Downer went to Australian Government officials in May 2016 and told them he had met Papadopoulos in an upscale Kensington Wine Room in London and that Papadopoulos became intoxicated. He told them Papadopoulos began bragging about the Trump campaign knowing Russian intelligence had thousands of stolen Clinton that contained compromising information on Clinton that Trump could use against her.

Two months later, on July 22, WikiLeaks began releasing emails that were stolen from the DNC. Consequently, Australian Ambassador Joe Hockey arranged for Downer to meet with the FBI to tell them his story about Papadopoulos and the wine room.

Based upon this information, the FBI launched “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31, 2016.

It’s important to note that when the FBI testified before Congress about this information, they did not reveal Downer’s connection to the Clinton Foundation. Also, worthy of note: None of Downer’s story about Papadopoulos has ever been corroborated.

Later that summer, “Crossfire Hurricane” dispatched FBI informant Stefan Halper to meet with Papadopoulos. The meeting was arranged by Sergei Millian, the source of the infamous “Golden Showers” story in Steele’s dossier.

Halper offered Papadopoulos $3,000 to write a paper on Cypriot energy issues. After that, Halper flew Papadopoulos to London ostensibly to discuss the paper. When they met, however, Halpern repeatedly questioned Papadopoulos about his knowledge of the Russians having Clinton’s emails.

Papadopoulos kept telling Halpern that he had no idea what he was talking about, which frustrated Halpern. He eventually became quite angry and abruptly ended the meeting. The paper on Cypriot energy was never mentioned again.

In February 2017, Misfud came to the United States to speak at a conference sponsored by the State Department’s Office of International visitors. While at the conference, the FBI interviewed him. He then returned to England.

In November 2016, Misfud told the Italian news outlet “Repubblica” that he was a member of the Clinton Foundation and had made contributions to it twice.

Enter Peter Strzok, the infamous, and now fired, FBI agent, paramour to FBI agent, Lisa Page. “Crossfire Hurricane” sent Strzok to London in the summer of 2016 to sit down with Downer and discuss Downer’s meeting with Papadopoulos to help build the case for appointment of a special counsel.

Mueller’s team of FBI investigators first interviewed Papadopoulos in January 2017.

Mueller arrested Papadopoulos in July 2017 for making false statements to the FBI. His false statement, they charged, was that he gave the wrong date to the FBI on his meeting with Misfud in Italy. He was off by one week.

Mueller began grinding Papadopoulos until he pled guilty to the charge of lying to the FBI. His wife, Simone, was adamant that he was framed by the FBI, which claimed that Misfud was an agent for Russian intelligence and introduced Papadopoulos to high ranking Russians, including a relative of Putin.

None of these allegations has ever been proven. All evidence indicates that Misfud was strictly an academic whose only contact was with Russian academics and that he was a Clinton supporter.

As this twisted tale of “Crossfire Hurricane” comes to an end, Papadopoulos is pleading with the judge in his case to give him probation as punishment for his crime. Mueller’s team is arguing for at least six months in prison because, they say, his false statement to the FBI allowed Misfud to leave the United States before Mueller could detain him.

The Supreme Court will be presented with these two very different claims as to how the Mueller coup began. It is the hope of all conservatives that when this case is heard by the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh will be in a black robe, looking down at the opposing sides.

