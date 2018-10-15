Was the Entire Blasey Ford Episode a Sham?

If you’ve gone home-shopping, I’m sure you have had the experience of leaving a house thinking it was wonderful but the next morning, after your brain had distilled the memory, you realized it actually wasn’t that great.

I had the same experience with Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Right after she had finished, I thought she was very credible and deserving of my sympathy.

By the next day, however, I began having “buyer’s remorse” on Ford’s story. The whole thing began to feel, just not right, and the more I thought about it the more I began to feel it was fabricated.

I started looking at her story in the entire context of the hearing – and it just didn’t add-up.

Just when all seemed lost for the liberal senators on the committee – their staged interruptions of the confirmation committee hearings having not worked as planned – they had to go to a Plan B. It had to be something that wouldn’t just disrupt the hearing – it needed to completely blow up the whole process.

TRENDING: Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

It had to be just right for the moment or it would fail, like their interruption ploy. And it was just right — and it came within a whisker of succeeding.

It you break down what they needed to accomplish in Plan B, you will understand what they had to do.

The “Me Too” movement was in full force during the hearings. Many very powerful men were being brought down, one after another, by the sheer force of a bald accusation of sexual harassment.

The movement had become so powerful that no denial by the accused man was strong enough to overcome the assumption that the woman was right.

Do you think the country has seen the last of Christine Blasey Ford? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“MeToo” had become a type of social hysteria, like Arthur Miller portrayed in his play (and movie) “The Crucible.” Hysterical young women were accusing village members of practicing witchcraft and these bare accusations were enough to get them burned at the stake.

With the “Me Too” hysteria pervading every aspect of American society all the liberal senators had to come up with was a sexual assault claim. It didn’t need to be provable, it just had to be made and made well. With this objective in mind, they set out to create Plan B.

To make the claim powerful and emotional they decided to use an accusation from a 15-year-old girl. To preclude any possible way of disproving it, they decided to use the timeframe of Kavanaugh’s high school years. Who could disprove a story that happened over 30 years ago?

They settled on using a story of a teenage high school girl claiming the teenage Kavanaugh tried to rape her – to the extent she feared for her life.

Their first task was locating the right woman for the part. They put together a list of all the girls who were in high school at the same time as Kavanaugh and that could have been in the same social group as Kavanaugh’s all-boys’ high school.

RELATED: Progressives to Women: Fall in Line or Fall Silent

The list then had to be pared-down to women who were left-wing zealots and willing to commit perjury in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The woman had to be well educated, articulate and hold a very respectable position in society.

By the end of the screening process, they had settled on Christine Blasey Ford – a Ph.D. psychologist and university professor. She was a perfect fit.

Their goal with Ford was to create a character who was brave but frightened, and who would induce believability, credibility, and sympathy for herself, and disgust and hatred toward her attacker. They constructed a process to do just that and we watched it play out before our very eyes.

It worked-out just as planned – with an Academy Award-worthy performance by Ford. The liberal conspirators were almost giddy with what they had just pulled off, but were forced to maintain their alternating poses of sympathy and anger for the need of victim justice.

After the Ford performance had played so well, no Republican senator — all men — would dare question this fragile, brave, sympathetic, credible victim. Doing so could run the risk of ending their careers. Given their predicament, they were forced to hire a female sex-crime prosecutor who proved to be a disaster.

Plan B was working perfectly.

Ford’s performance was nearly perfect. Her testimony had been rehearsed to the point that she delivered it with compelling conviction and authority. She had rehearsed the answer to every question the liberal senators were going to ask her – including the “100% certain,” answer.

Ford was also totally prepared for the inept proxy questioner. In response to each question she asked, Ford read, verbatim, the canned response her attorneys had written for her.

For any question that might be problematic, her two attorneys would advise her not to answer under their exceedingly wide definition of the attorney-client privilege.

The most remarkable part of Ford’s performance was her voice. She was somehow able to affect the high-pitched voice of a frightened little girl and was even able to mimic the rising tone at the end of her sentences.

When I first heard this voice coming from a seasoned, middle-aged woman, I was speechless. I couldn’t believe that tiny voice with a juvenile cadence was emerging from her mouth. It was incongruous to the point of classic irony, and I was astounded that her handlers had the audacity to try to pull this off – but they did. And they did it successfully.

I finally realized why they had her do this. She was telling a story about being sexually assaulted when she was a child, so to support this illusion, they had her deliver the story in the voice of a child, as though she were that abused child on the witness stand. It was another stroke of theater genius – outrageous but brilliant. And everyone bought it.

But as I wrote earlier in this article … Ford was almost perfect in her testimony because she made some fatal mistakes. These mistakes will very likely lead her to a long, all-expense-paid stay in a federal penitentiary.

Ford’s liberal handlers had prepared her well – but not quite well enough.

Ford’s entire story was, of course, pure fiction and thus perjury, but it was so carefully constructed that no prosecutor could possibly convict her of perjury.

But there were other lies for which she could very likely be prosecuted and convicted.

1) The lie detector testimony.

Ford was directly asked if she had ever been instructed on how to pass a lie detector test or had instructed anyone else on how to do it. She unequivocally answered, “No.”

Apparently her handlers didn’t know about a former boyfriend of Ford’s who could prove she was lying. A man who Ford had dated and lived with for several years as an adult, submitted a detailed sworn statement after the hearing that Ford had instructed a friend of hers, who was seeking a federal job, on how to pass a lie detector test. That is perjury.

2) The testimony on her fear of flying and small enclosures.

The same man who submitted the sworn statement on the lie detector issue also detailed that Ford flew on airplanes frequently and had no fear, whatsoever, of flying. He also detailed that she had no fear of small enclosures and had, in fact, lived in a very tiny apartment for a long period of time. He also added that Ford had never once mentioned anything about ever being sexually assaulted and certainly never mentioned Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford testified under oath that she was reluctant to fly to Washington to be questioned because of her profound fear of flying. She also testified that she had argued with her husband about her wanting two front doors on their house because of her profound fear of being enclosed.

Both these statements are lies and constitute perjury.

3) The testimony that her attorneys did not tell her that the Senate committee investigators were willing to fly to her to conduct an interview.

This is an outrageous statement and cannot possibly be true. No attorney would ever do this – even the cretins who represented her. She was lying and prosecutors could easily ferret out the real story. It’s perjury.

4) Ford’s testimony that she had a therapy session in 2012 where she “recovered” the memory of Kavanaugh’s assault.

Ford steadfastly refused to turn over the therapist’s notes on the alleged “recovery” session to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The only logical reason she would do this would be if the notes contradict her testimony — or perhaps there never was a therapy session in the first place and, thus, no notes.

There are recent indications that Ford and her lawyers know what’s coming. Almost immediately after Kavanaugh was sworn-in to the Supreme Court, Ford’s attorneys announced they were ending all matters pertaining to his confirmation. Subsequent to this announcement, both Ford and her attorneys have been out of the public eye.

Although Ford’s story was like a page out of Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible,” the end of her story will very likely resemble Dostoyevsky’s novel, “Crime and Punishment.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.