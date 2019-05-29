SECTIONS
Dems Complain That Secret Service Moved Transgender Rally — It’s Because a Man Set Himself On Fire

By The Daily Caller News Foundation
Published May 29, 2019 at 11:09am
Modified May 29, 2019 at 2:52pm
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee complained that the Secret Service moved a transgender rally near the White House.

Did the Secret Service make the proper decision?

Although the DCCC claimed its First Amendment rights were being violated, the reason for the Secret Service’s action is that a man set himself on fire.

In a video posted on Twitter, one can see flames as Secret Service vehicles approach the scene.

The Secret Service sent out a tweet stating that “a man lit himself on fire.” The National Park Service and U.S. Park Police reportedly rendered first aid.

This comes several weeks after a man riding a scooter lit himself on fire outside of the White House.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
