The regime always decides which lives matter and which do not.

On Saturday, the Minnesota-based conservative news outlet Alpha News reported that Carolyn Pawlenty, mother of convicted killer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, learned through news reports that another inmate had stabbed and severely wounded her son the previous day.

The stabbing occurred at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

In 2021, Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd during an attempted arrest on May 25, 2020. Video of that incident showed Chauvin appearing to kneel on Floyd’s neck while Floyd struggled to breathe. Floyd’s subsequent death triggered the Black Lives Matter riots that plunged much of the nation into chaos that summer.

Nonetheless, Chauvin’s stabbing — and the fact his mother learned about it from the media — should cause us consternation.

“How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty told Alpha News.

“I have to stay strong for Derek as he does for me. There is no stronger love than a mother’s love,” she added.

Bill Mohrman, Chauvin’s attorney, said the federal Bureau of Prisons had yet to respond to his inquiries as of Saturday.

The attack on the former police officer — and the prison’s lack of response — will do nothing to dispel mounting concerns about his conviction.

Indeed, for a man found guilty of murder two-and-a-half years ago, Chauvin had an eventful month even before the stabbing.

On Oct. 20, for instance, Tucker Carlson proclaimed in an episode of his X show that “the whole George Floyd story was a lie.” The former Fox News host cited statements made by former Hennepin County prosecutor Amy Sweasy in depositions pertaining to an unrelated case.

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie. pic.twitter.com/4vDXBStHf5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2023

In short, according to Sweasy, the doctor who performed the autopsy on Floyd reached a conclusion that might have exonerated Chauvin.

“[The doctor] called me later in the day on that Tuesday and he told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation,” Sweasy said in the depositions, according to Alpha News.

“He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ And then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers,’” she added.

On Nov. 13, Chauvin appealed his conviction.

Meanwhile, he awaited word on whether the U.S. Supreme Court would hear an earlier appeal. The court rejected that appeal without comment on Nov. 20.

By then, public discourse around Chauvin had begun to intensify.

On Nov. 15, Alpha News released “The Fall of Minneapolis,” a multipart documentary based on investigative journalist Liz Collin’s 2022 book, “They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd.”

Conservative commentator Jason Whitlock reacted to the film in a Wednesday post on X.

“‘The Fall of Minneapolis’ reveals new details on George Floyd’s death and it may change the way we see Derek Chauvin. This was not a murder,” Whitlock said.

“The Fall of Minneapolis” reveals new details on George Floyd’s death and it may change the way we see Derek Chauvin. This was not a murder. pic.twitter.com/E8So81AGBA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 22, 2023

Jack Posobiec of Human Events went even further.

“Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd … and we have an innocent man behind bars. That’s a loose end to the regime. A loose end that the regime is trying to wrap up,” Posobiec said in a video posted to X on Wednesday.

.@JackPosobiec: “Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd … and we have an innocent man behind bars. That’s a loose end to the regime. A loose end that the regime is trying to wrap up.” pic.twitter.com/fEMSvxlnlb — Human Events (@HumanEvents) November 27, 2023

In 2020, the regime told us that Black Lives Matter. We already knew that black lives mattered, but the regime insisted on the capitalized version.

Now, the regime appears to have told Chauvin’s mother that her son’s life does not matter.

