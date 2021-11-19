Share
News

DeSantis: 'D*** Right' I Overrode Unconstitutional Local and School District COVID Mandates

 By Randy DeSoto  November 19, 2021 at 2:37pm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stood by his decision to counteract local government COVID-19 mandates, saying, “You’re d— right I overruled them.”

The Republican signed four bills in Brandon, Florida, on Thursday prohibiting schools and local government entities from enforcing vaccine mandates.

Additionally, the legislation prohibits private businesses in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate unless they grant exemptions for religious or health reasons or prior recovery from COVID-19, The Hill reported.

The bills came, in part, in response to President Joe Biden’s private employer vaccine requirements.

A reporter asked DeSantis at Thursday’s signing ceremony if overruling local mandates was a violation of the conservative principle that the government that governs best is the one in closest proximity to the people.

DeSantis disagreed with the framing of the question, arguing the police power — encompassing health, safety and welfare — first rests with the state governments in the U.S. constitutional form of government.

“This idea that somehow conservatism is about, like, local school boards — it’s the United States of America! Not the united school boards or county commissions of America,” he said.

“So the states are the primary vehicles to protect people’s freedoms, their health, their safety, their welfare in our constitutional system,” DeSantis continued.

“What Biden is doing is not constitutional. There has never been a federal vaccine mandate imposed on the general public.”

DeSantis pointed out that the president imposing such a directive on civilians is different than him directing the military to get vaccinated.

“There’s no federal police power. States have the police power. … From a constitutional perspective, it is worlds, worlds, apart,” he said.

In further response to the reporter’s question, DeSantis said, “Some people say, ‘Hey, these local governments wanted to lock down businesses. They wanted to force mandates. They wanted to keep the kids locked out of school.’ You’re d— right I overruled them on that because they were wrong.

“The fact of the matter is, you don’t have the right to do wrong.”

DeSantis recounted it was his decision at the state level that kept Florida kids in school in 2020, when many schools in other parts of the nation remained closed.

Additionally, if he had followed the path of strict lockdowns, it would have hurt the state’s students for years to come, as well as the ability of Floridians to make a living.

“So people can say, ‘Is it the job of somebody that’s elected to look out for the liberties of everyone in the state?’ Or do you just say, ‘Hey, if someone’s violating your freedom, we shouldn’t do anything.’”

DeSantis said he chose the former course of upholding liberty.

He concluded by saying, “The question is, do we actually have a Constitution that constrains people like Biden? Or is it just when he loses patience, he can do whatever the hell he wants to? No, I’ll take the Constitution, thank you very much.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a lawyer and son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — argued on a recent episode of “Tucker Carlson Today” that all the freedoms guaranteed in the Bill of Rights have been violated by government entities in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, except the Second Amendment for the right to bear arms.

“We have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ. We have to,” Kennedy said. “Even if this was the deadly disease that they say it is, there’s worse things than death.

“We’re lucky that there was a whole generation of Americans in 1776 who said, ‘It would be better to die than to not have these rights written down.’ And they gave us that. They gave us that gift of that Bill of Rights.”

Kennedy concluded, “Our kids deserve to have the same Bill of Rights that our parents gave us. And people need — whatever their fears are — they need to put those aside and demand that we get those things back.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation

