Desperate Bud Light Now Enlisting Model Agency to Help the Suffering Woke Brand

Executives at Bud Light have grown so desperate to sell beer in Utah that they recently hired a modeling agency to ask women to go around pitching the brand at bars in Salt Lake City.

That is at least according to a flyer that was posted on Twitter by independent journalist Andy Ngo on Monday.

Bud Light is in the third month of a nationwide boycott of the brand after it validated transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney’s claims of womanhood.

Sales are down and times are tough for America’s most popular light beer.

The brand’s parent company AB InBev has also lost billions of dollars in market value over the fiasco.

According to one former AB InBev executive, if the company can’t start selling beer within a couple of months, it risks its products being replaced on store shelves by brands people are actually interested in drinking.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

According to Ngo’s flyer, Bud Light enlisted the services of a modeling agency called Urban Talent Management over the weekend.

The agency, which has offices in Las Vegas, Boise, and Salt Lake City, asked women aged 21 to 30 to visit bars and to presumably present the beer as a cool item.

Women who were interested in being the brand’s ambassadors were asked to send the agency a headshot, a resume, their social media account links, and their availability.

Scoop: In an act of desperation following weeks of backlash over the Dylan Mulvaney #trans partnership, Bud Light is now using modeling agencies to find attractive, young, real women to go around different bars to promote the brand with free swag. https://t.co/ECM3e4GyZ6 pic.twitter.com/ZYQDkJ0PP3 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2023

The flyer was clear that applicants needed to be “female.”

For $32.50 an hour, these models were told they would be “representing Bud Light and visiting multiple bars” on June 3 to distribute “swag.”

The flyer said each lady hired would visit three bars in the city.

It isn’t clear if these ladies were successful at reviving the dying brand in Salt Lake City. That is a brand that up until two months ago was doing just fine.

But Bud Light entered the culture war and became a “woke” belligerent on the wrong side of it. Now, the company has reportedly resorted to targeted ad campaigns and it is looking for spokeswomen with two X chromosomes.

Perhaps Bud Light should have employed this strategy prior to tanking its reputation with its formerly loyal customer base.

The company’s target demographic loved the Budweiser Girls back when they were still girls.

