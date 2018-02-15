Dick Morris: When Will We Have Metal Detectors in Schools????

The latest outrage — the murder of 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Miami area forces us to re-examine why adequate measures to protect our students and teachers are not more forthcoming.

What will it take for their to be a national policy of putting metal detectors and police to man them in every school in America?

While liberals attack lax gun controls and conservatives attack leniency toward terrorist groups, neither faction addresses the key question — how to stop the killings.

The Florida shooting is, of course, hardly unique.

Since 2013, there have been 290 school shootings in America — about one per week — accounting for 59 deaths (not including this week’s carnage).

TRENDING: This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

This must stop.

The City of Philadelphia has installed metal detectors in all of its public high schools and has completely eliminated the problem of school shootings.

The success of the Transportation Security Administration in reducing and virtually eliminating the use of firearms on passenger airplanes attests to the effectiveness of metal detectors.

There are about 100,000 school buildings in the United States (public and private combined). The Department of Justice estimates that a “portal” walk-through metal detector appropriate for school use costs about $5,000.

Do you think the federal government should pay for every school in the country to have a metal detector installed? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

So the capital cost of equipping every school building with a metal detector would run to about $500 million.

Assuming a police officer would be needed to administer the search and to protect its effectiveness another $5 billion would be needed in operating expenses (100,000 police at $50,000 each).

Since police activity peaks at night when schools are closed, it may be possible to defray part of this cost by assigning regular police in each community to the schools to operate the screening.

But this cost is minor compared to the horrors of school shootings.

RELATED: Advertisers Threaten To Pull Ads If Networks Keep Airing NFL Anthem Protests

The trauma of school shootings effect a far larger population than those actually killed or wounded. The fear and worry these incidents engender pose a serious threat to education and to the mental health of our student population.

While therapy, crisis intervention, anger management and gun controls might be effective in reducing the number and severity of school shootings, metal detectors are an absolute answer — cheap, effective and immediate.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.