'Digital Health Certificates' Proposed by Global Elite at G20 Summit: 'Then You Can Move Around'

George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” depicts a dystopian society in which an authoritarian state forcibly interjects itself into every aspect of private life.

Orwell’s novel was lauded for years as an entertaining bit of fiction, but today seems more and more to serve as a prophetic depiction of reality.

The globalist intergovernmental forum known as the Group of 20 recently held a summit in Bali, where another draconian policy was proposed, this time in the form of mass transportation control.

According to ZeroHedge, the G20 officially promoted global vaccine passports as a means to combat any future pandemics. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin also called for the use of “digital health certificates” that would be subject to World Health Organization standards.

Sadikin said the certificates would show whether an individual had been “vaccinated or tested properly.” Once an individual meets those qualifications, Sadikin said, “then you can move around.”

Control of transportation is one of the ten “planks” listed in Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Plank No. 6 is “centralization of the means of communication and transportation in the hands of the state.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission serve to fulfill this Marxist goal at the national level, but the G20 is pushing to establish a global mandate to control movement based on arbitrary vaccination status.

Plank No. 6 also explains why so many globalist shills are outraged over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, a massive communication hub they believed they had comfortably brought into the fold.

A major plot point in “Nineteen Eighty-Four” is the “Ministry of Truth,” the sole arbiter of information received by the public.

The ministry is concerned with erasing the truths of the past and present and replacing them with whatever the Party deems correct. Those in charge of the ministry decide what “truth” is.

The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, would have been a prime candidate for such a task.

Back in 2020, Ardern claimed that truth regarding COVID-19 permeated from her and her government alone. “We will continue to be your single source of truth,” she said. “Unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth.”

“Unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth. Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.” -Jacinda Ardern “if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed – if all records told the same tale, then the lie became truth” -1984, Orwell pic.twitter.com/wHCnl52Rnv — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) July 22, 2022

Disturbingly, President Joe Biden and his administration attempted to create their own Ministry of Truth back in April, with radical leftist and Russian collusion propagandist Nina Jankowicz appointed to lead the Homeland Security-sponsored “Disinformation Governance Board.”

While the dystopian effort was quickly abandoned in the face of national outrage, the fact that the Biden administration would attempt to establish something so sinister is unsettling.

Where Biden failed to establish a governmental stranglehold on communication, globalists like Sadikin appear to be revitalizing attempts to control transportation at an international level.

Pray for guidance in these troubling times as Orwell looks more like a harbinger of oppression than an author of fiction.

