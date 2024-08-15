Just one month after an unacceptable move and a violation of trust against former President Donald Trump, the camp of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being hit with a crushing realization.

The independent presidential candidate’s deepening troubles started over a July 14 phone call between Kennedy and Trump.

Just two days after the call, a recording of Kennedy talking to Trump on speakerphone was released to the public. RFK Jr. had the post removed, saying he was “mortified” the video was released.

“When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately,” Kennedy said, adding an apology to Trump.

While the Kennedy camp’s unacceptable move grabbed headlines, it’s the underlying subject of the phone call that hints at the candidate’s true troubles.

In the July call, Kennedy appears to be testing the waters for a withdrawal from the race and subsequent endorsement of Trump.

According to a Washington Post report at the time, Kennedy was angling for a cabinet-level or other senior post in exchange for backing the former president.

Ultimately, it seems he was rejected — the leaked phone call probably didn’t help his case.

Turned away by the MAGA movement, Kennedy decided to move in the complete opposite direction.

The Washington Post is now reporting that Kennedy opened a line of communication with the camp of Vice President Kamala Harris, again offering his support in exchange for a senior position in the future administration.

If Kennedy thought the Harris campaign would welcome him with open arms, he’s sorely mistaken.

So far, Harris and her advisers have not shown any interest in joining forces with alleged dog eater RFK Jr.

The New York Times also reported Kennedy’s attempted communication with the Harris campaign.

“We’ve reached out repeatedly through the highest level intermediaries,” Kennedy told the Post. “We’ve been told they have no interest in talking with me.”

Looking at the situation from Harris’ position, rejecting Kennedy is a prudent move.

Kennedy, falling in the polls, serves as more of a drain on Trump than Harris through his independent campaign. According to the Post, Harris performs better in polls and surveys against Trump when Kennedy is in the picture.

With Kennedy’s campaign shopping trips in shambles and his own presidential effort struggling to tread water, we could be witnessing the end of his 2024 fight.

