Woke Disney is facing a growing list of problems — most of its own making — and now the company is scrambling to reschedule tent pole films that were supposed to be blockbusters in the spring.

After suffering one box office bomb after another over the last two years, Disney is now being hit with massive delays thanks to the writers and actors strikes that have brought the film and TV industry grinding to a halt.

Last week, Disney, which is losing billions of dollars, announced that “Disney’s Snow White,” its big flick for March of 2024, is being delayed until March of 2025. One reason is the actors strike, which still hasn’t been settled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Disney’s Snow White” is supposed to be “among the studio’s biggest offerings of the year,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

“The other spring anchor is Pixar’s March animated tentpole Elio, which is being pushed back by more than a year, from March 1, 2024 to June 13, 2025,” the article stated.

A trailer for “Disney’s Snow White” — easily the leading buzz generator among Disney’s planned releases — is below:







But the strike is not the only problem Disney has faced with “Disney’s Snow White.” The Mouse House has also been plagued by criticism for the film’s extreme wokeness that has fans up in arms and has sent the studio into crisis mode.

Since she was hired to portray Snow White, the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, has been reeling off woke one-liners attacking the original film and proclaiming how woketacular her new version is going to be. And, as can be expected, she has been met with an avalanche of criticism, which she, naturally, is calling “racist.”

For instance, during an interview she gave at Disney Fan Club’s D23 Expo in Sept. of 2022, Zegler noted that the original animated classic was made in 1937, and then she screwed up her face in disgust, adding, “and very evidently so.”

Zegler, who is of Colombian and Polish heritage, then said it was “weird” that in the original story, the prince is a “guy who literally stalks” Snow White.

She further pushed the wonders of how woke it will be by saying that people will “assume” it’s about a love story because they hired a man for the role of the prince, but “it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

I’m curious @RobertIger, don’t you think messages like this is why @Disney keeps having box office flops? I’ve read your book. You’re a smart CEO! I’m not sure I’m convinced you’re ok with this? You’re losing generations of loyal viewers. pic.twitter.com/bQUt5ZacIk — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) August 14, 2023

In another interview she crowed about how the real story in the new film is about how Snow White is “not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true,” Today reported at the time.

In other words, it isn’t an old Disney version of Snow White. It’s Wonder Woman White pushing men aside because, as the old feminist slogan goes, women need men like a fish needs a bicycle. GUURRRL POWER!

Rachel Zelger, the Colombian-American actress who will play Snow White in Disney’s remake: “It’s no longer 1937…and she’s not going to be saved by the Prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.” pic.twitter.com/rd5aYETbOh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 23, 2023

After fans began blasting the coming film based on her descriptions, Zegler retreated to the race card and insisted that she was fighting against racists who hate her because she is a Latino being cast as the traditionally Caucasian Snow White.

Her comments even brought the son of the director of the 1937 classic into the news to take Zegler to task for disparaging his father’s famous work.

David Hand, whose father, also named David, collaborated with Walt Disney to craft the beloved 1937 film, said that the studio’s actions would have both his dad and Walt Disney “turning in their grave,” according to the U.K. Telegraph.

Ultimately, Disney announced big changes to its film after being stung by the criticism, so it remains to be seen just how woke it is going to be.

The film is already getting a rival reply, too, after the conservative Daily Wire announced it is producing a rival Snow White film that is more traditional.

“For almost a century, Disney built goodwill and trust with parents and created the greatest library of content in history,” Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote in an Oct. 16 post on X. “But Walt Disney’s vision no longer animates the company he founded.”

“Today, woke ideologues run the House of Mouse, and they have abused the trust and goodwill that was their legacy,” Boreing added.

The first films the new production company will produce is a classic Snow White story to be titled, “Snow White and the Evil Queen.”

Announcing Bentkey’s first live-action feature film: Snow White and the Evil Queen starring @imbrettcooper pic.twitter.com/HpYoskemAG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 16, 2023

But all this is just a small slice of Disney’s problems. Over the last few years the studio has churned out one woke millions-losing bomb after another. In fact, it is estimated that Disney has lost more than a quarter of a billion dollars with box office bombs including “Strange World,” “Lightyear,” “Elemental,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Little Mermaid,” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Every single one of these films have woke plots, characters, and scenes and each has lost money for the studio.

So, it’s the perfect example of the new adage, “go woke, go broke,” as Disney is drowning in red tape, massive layoffs, and a dwindling fan base.

