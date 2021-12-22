Disney, Walmart, Other Corporate Giants Named Most 'Woke' Organizations of 2021

It is a sign of the times that multiple bedrock corporations in American society, including Major League Baseball and Disney, have made it to a pro-tolerance organization’s “Worst of the Woke” list for 2021.

Other icons of modern life enumerated among the “Top 10 Most Hypocritical Institutions of the Year” included Walmart, Facebook and Twitter, according to the New Tolerance Campaign’s list.

The New Tolerance Campaign describes itself on its website as “a watchdog organization mobilizing Americans to confront intolerance double-standards by establishment institutions, civil rights groups, universities, and socially-conscious brands. NTC action campaigns empower ordinary Americans to hold accountable self-proclaimed arbiters of tolerance when they betray their own stated values.”

Although woke wackiness seemed to be a never-ending feature of 2021, New Tolerance Campaign president Gregory T. Angelo told Fox News that those making its worst-of-woke list were all “engaging in double-standards and rank hypocrisy.”

“Despite supply-chain issues throughout the year, there were two things that were available in abundance in 2021: ‘woke’ institutions seeking to outdo one another to prove how supportive they were of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’ and hypocrisy from those same institutions in applying their stated values consistently,” Angelo said.

Major League Baseball made the list for taking its All-Star game out of Georgia to appease critics of Georgia’s voting laws, which actually provided more early voting days than Colorado, the state to which the game was moved.

“At the same time, MLB struck a deal to stream their games in China despite ongoing genocide and human rights abuses in the country,” the group noted.

The group’s explanation of why Disney made the list says it all.

“When it comes to wokeness, the media mega-company was firing on all cylinders in 2021. First, it terminated Mandalorian star Gina Carano for an Instagram post comparing the treatment of conservatives to the Jews during the Holocaust — but her costar Pedro Pascal got off scot-free making the same analogy comparing supporters of President [Donald] Trump to Nazis.

“Disney proudly showcases a ‘Diversity and Inclusion Commitment’ on its website, yet the company chose to film parts of Mulan in Xinjiang, a region notorious for religious persecution, even going so far as to thank Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities responsible for human rights abuses in the movie’s credits,” the group said.

In writing about Facebook and Twitter, the group said that it was “impossible to say which of the social media behemoths is more hypocritical, so we’re calling this a tie,” adding, “If it wasn’t for double-standards, Facebook and Twitter wouldn’t have any at all.”

The group highlights former President Trump’s expulsion from Twitter while noting Twitter was “a-OK with CNN contributor Adeel Raja’s drumbeat of anti-Semitic tweets, including one stating, ‘The world today needs a Hitler.'”

Noting that “indoctrination isn’t just found on college campuses anymore,” the group put Walmart on the list for its prejudice-drenched critical race theory indoctrination given to all executives and recommended for most workers, coming at the same time there was no racial diversity on its executive team. CVS made the list for a similar reason — putting hourly workers through a presentation scolding white workers for having “privilege.”

Walmart launched the program with the Racial Equity Institute in 2018 and has trained more than 1,000 employees on the core principles of critical race theory, including “intersectionality,” “internalized racial oppression,”and “white anti-racist development.” pic.twitter.com/Fy6wrMxb9U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

The investment firm BlackRock was chided for proclaiming it would support “environmental sustainability” and “socially conscious” American companies while investing in China, which has no interest in either concept.

Others making the list included Emerson College for labeling standing up to China anti-Asian prejudice; the American Civil Liberties Union for remaining silent while free speech in America erodes; Amazon and the Southern Law Poverty Center for teaming up to bar anyone but the far left from getting access to the AmazonSmile giving portal; and the endless number of elites who preached one set of COVID-19 rules for everyone else and did what they pleased.

But the group did find one gem in the landfill of woke America and called the Women’s Tennis Association its “Champion of Tolerance” for standing up to China after it forced Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai to all but disappear after making a sexual assault allegation against a former Communist Party official.

“But the end of 2021 also brought us hope via the Women’s Tennis Association. Their CEO Steve Simon continues to stand his ground in support of star athlete Peng Shuai, whose sudden disappearance and concerning reemergence remains a cause of worry for human rights advocates,” Angelo told Fox News, noting that suspending tournaments in China “could cost the WTA tens of millions of dollars. That’s real courage. Here’s hoping other leaders take note in 2022.”

