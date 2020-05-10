For the price of only $100,000, Democratic donors can be a “host” for a “virtual conversation” that features 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to a flyer for the event obtained by Politico, the May 19 event will also feature Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

The Zoom event will last one hour, with the money going to the Biden Victory Fund.

The pricing structure for those who do not covet “host” status goes from $50,000 for those who want to be a “champion” to $41,100 for those who want to be a “supporter.”

At the lower end of the gamut, a donor can be a “friend” for $15,600, a “guest” for $5,600 or be content with “limited availability” for $2,800.

Clinton recently endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and has used her Twitter account to support Biden while attacking President Donald Trump, who defeated her in 2016.

It appears the plan is, shamefully, to have no plan. Americans will suffer. We must replace this administration in November. https://t.co/WWuRRK253t — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 5, 2020

The “virtual conversation” received its share of put-downs on Twitter:

Even during virtual conversations, the DNC is only interested in the very rich. And does it strike anyone else as odd that Hillary Clinton and not Biden is hosting the talk? @BernieSoldier @FlyThaiMMA @TheBernReport https://t.co/S0LxcyxfqJ — Janieb (@Janieb77696858) May 8, 2020

I, along with most Americans, still don’t have $5600 for a conversation with Hillary Rodman Clinton lol — Talat (@talataman) May 8, 2020

A “virtual conversation” that would be worse than literal garbage. — Jan Zamojski (@ZamojskiJan) May 8, 2020

The event comes as Forbes noted a sudden change in the odds of Clinton becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee or the president.

“Now at 8/1 to win the Democratic nomination and 22/1 to win the US Election, Clinton’s jump highlights a bigger issue facing Biden in that his party doesn’t seem to have confidence in his ability to get the job done,” Forbes wrote.

In an Op-Ed for The Washington Times, Charles Hurt said the fates of Biden and Clinton may remain intertwined.

“Now comes the biggest decision of Mr. Biden’s political career, we are told. He must pick a running mate. Desperate to find something new — anything new — to perk up his beleaguered, stale, geriatric campaign, Mr. Biden has announced he will pick a woman to be his vice president,” wrote Hurt, the newspaper’s opinion editor.

“Who immediately surfaces to the top of the heap? Someone young? A fresh face? Somebody with lots of fresh new ideas to balance out the old, dusty-haired Joe Biden?” he wrote.

“No. Who else, but the Democrats’ answer to every problem? Hillary Clinton. She, of course, remains coy about whether she would answer such a call. After all, she has to sell lots of books to replace all the influence she used to sell,” Hurt added.

“Also, it is so embarrassing. Even for a Clinton.”

Commentator Douglas Mackinnon proposed a different scenario in an Op-Ed written for The Hill.

“Some Democrats tell me they fear that Biden’s political survival is getting more problematic with each passing day. They cite three main issues. The first is their concern that an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Biden by former staffer Tara Reade won’t go away anytime soon. If anything, it appears to be about to gain a new life,” he wrote, noting that the other issues revolve around the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter and questions about the elder Biden’s competence.

“Who might be in consideration to become the new nominee — and who would be selected as the vice presidential running mate? Several likely combinations come to mind, starting in many minds with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but one particular, truly out-of-the-box combination stops the discussion in its tracks: Hillary Clinton as the nominee and Barack Obama as her running mate.”

