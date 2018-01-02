Donald Trump Issues a Major Prediction About the Future of the Democrat Party

President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of playing politics with the so-called Dreamers, but predicted the beneficiaries of DACA would switch their loyalty to the GOP after Republicans actually provide results.

Trump wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that “Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics.”

He added, “DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start ‘falling in love’ with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS.”

Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start “falling in love” with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are slated to meet with White House officials on Wednesday to discuss legislation to address those in the country under former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump tweeted last week there would be no legislative deal that did not involve the construction of a border wall and other changes to the nation’s immigration system.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

In September, the Trump administration announced it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under Obama in 2012.

The president gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution for the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

DACA allowed those who arrived in the United States before they turned 16 the ability to apply for renewable two-year deferments on deportation.

“This is a temporary stopgap measure,” Obama said in announcing the policy.

The Democrats held both houses of Congress (including a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate) when Obama took office in 2009, yet did nothing to address immigration, despite calls from Hispanic leaders to do so.

Further, Obama’s decision to initiate DACA in June 2012 came during the heat of his re-election campaign, which at least gave the appearance of it being a political issue for him.

Trump tweeted in September he looked forward to working with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to reform the nation’s immigration system.

He clearly intends to use permanently legalizing DACA recipients, which has bipartisan support, to negotiate for funding to secure the border and to establish new criteria for those seeking to immigrate to the United States.

I look forward to working w/ D's + R's in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

According to CNN, McConnell said in a statement issued late last month, “There are bipartisan discussions in the Senate, involving the administration, about improving border security, interior enforcement and reforming important parts of our broken immigration system, including addressing the unlawfully established Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.”

He added, “If negotiators reach an agreement on these matters by the end of January, I will bring it to the Senate floor for a free-standing vote.”

Last month, Trump touted on Twitter that Hispanic unemployment has fallen to the lowest on record during his time in office.

“The unemployment rate remains at a 17-year low of 4.1%. The unemployment rate in manufacturing dropped to 2.6%, the lowest ever recorded. The unemployment rate among Hispanics dropped to 4.7%, the lowest ever recorded…”@SecretaryAcosta @USDOL pic.twitter.com/vou28s0yHN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

That same day, his daughter Ivanka, who works on the White House staff, also highlighted the achievement.

The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% – the LOWEST in the history of the United States. This Administration and @realDonaldTrump are working hard to create opportunities for all Americans…and we are just getting started! 🇺🇸 #MAGA #JobsReport https://t.co/MvPOrIqdXI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 8, 2017

She wrote, “This Administration and @realDonaldTrump are working hard to create opportunities for all Americans…and we are just getting started!”

