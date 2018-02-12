Donald Trump Jr Responds to Vanessa Trump Being Hospitalized After Opening Letter with White Powder Inside

Donald Trump, Jr. issued a statement Monday regarding the frightening situation involving his wife Vanessa who opened a letter containing an unidentified white powder addressed to the couple’s Manhattan residence early Monday.

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

TRENDING: DACA ‘Dreamer’ Blasts Dems for Using Immigrants as ‘Pawns,’ Praises Trump

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. wrote Monday. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

As reported by The Western Journal, on Monday, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump opened an envelope intended for Trump Jr.

However, upon opening the parcel, she noticed a white powder substance inside.

After discovering the unidentified powder, she and two others who were with her were decontaminated by New York City firefighters.

Do you think the letter’s sender will be caught? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.

However, The Associated Press reported that Vanessa Trump felt ill.

She reportedly told police “she was coughing and felt nauseous.”

After reported began surfacing, many on Twitter offered their well wishes to Trump Jr.’s family.

RELATED: Vanessa Trump, Wife of Donald Trump Jr., Taken to Hospital After Opening Letter Containing White Powder

Prayers for @DonaldJTrumpJr‘s beautiful wife, #VanessaTrump hospitalized after opening an envelope w/ white powder in it. Thank u again, @realDonaldTrump family, 4 all u endure every day just to save our country! We don’t take it 4 granted. The sane people pray for u every day. pic.twitter.com/r5Qy3h3pTw — Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) February 12, 2018

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS Vanessa Trump, wife of DonaldJTrumpJr just taken to hospital as precaution after opening letter with unknown powder substance. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Vanessa and your family. God bless you & the Trump family.https://t.co/xn8nd7yMgy pic.twitter.com/PHxVt5EsGO — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) February 12, 2018

No matter what political views you hold, THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!! Vanessa Trump was just taken to a hospital after opening an envelop containing a ‘white substance’! This woman has a family! She’s a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a daughter! God bless her! #VanessaTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ewIH5ZgAEi — CoreyJones🇺🇸 (@CoreyLMJones) February 12, 2018

Ivanka Trump also offered her sentiments for Vanessa Trump.

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

The NYPD later confirmed that the substance in the envelope was non-hazardous but had been transferred to a lab for further analysis, according to NBC News.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.