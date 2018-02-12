Donald Trump Jr Responds to Vanessa Trump Being Hospitalized After Opening Letter with White Powder Inside

Donald Trump, Jr. issued a statement Monday regarding the frightening situation involving his wife Vanessa who opened a letter containing an unidentified white powder addressed to the couple’s Manhattan residence early Monday.
“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. wrote Monday. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”
As reported by The Western Journal, on Monday, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump opened an envelope intended for Trump Jr.
However, upon opening the parcel, she noticed a white powder substance inside.
After discovering the unidentified powder, she and two others who were with her were decontaminated by New York City firefighters.
Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.
However, The Associated Press reported that Vanessa Trump felt ill.
She reportedly told police “she was coughing and felt nauseous.”
After reported began surfacing, many on Twitter offered their well wishes to Trump Jr.’s family.
Ivanka Trump also offered her sentiments for Vanessa Trump.
The NYPD later confirmed that the substance in the envelope was non-hazardous but had been transferred to a lab for further analysis, according to NBC News.
