Dramatic Footage: Fighter Jet Intervenes as Biden Airspace Is Violated

 By Johnathan Jones  June 21, 2023 at 3:40pm
A dramatic video posted on Twitter purports to show at least one civilian aircraft that was intercepted for violating the airspace over President Joe Biden during his visit to the San Francisco Bay area on Tuesday.

Biden traveled to the area for a number of events, including several fundraisers for his re-election campaign.

The president also spoke at an event about the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

In Marin County, California, the airspace was restricted while Biden was in the area as a matter of standard protocol.

Some civilian pilots were apparently unaware of Biden’s visit or of an alert that restricted the airspace.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show a civilian plane buzzed by a military aircraft:

Following reports of jets that were scrambled to intercept local pilots, North American Aerospace Defense Command asked local pilots to stay current on warnings of closed airspace.

“#NORAD fighter aircraft have responded to several general aviation aircraft that violated the VIP Temporary Flight Restricted area near San Francisco this morning,” NORAD tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The multi-government security organization concluded, “All three events have concluded without incident.”

In a follow-up tweet, NORAD warned, “Pilots in the San Francisco area are strongly encouraged to check #NOTAMs today and tomorrow to ensure they have the latest information on the VIP TFR.”

Not everyone who flies in the Bay Area received the message, according to NORAD.

Another plane was intercepted in the region on Wednesday morning, but the situation was resolved without incident.

NOTAM is short for Notice to Air Missions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says on its website that NOTAMs are not only issued for events such as a presidential visit, but also to keep pilots and those on the ground safe from any number of hazards.

Conversation