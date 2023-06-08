'Superman' Star Joins California Exodus and Is Already Thrilled with His Decision: 'The Policies Are Just Terrible'

When actor Dean Cain looked at how dose after dose of liberal policies had infected California, he realized there was only one cure: moving out.

“I love California. It’s the most beautiful state. Everything’s wonderful about it except for the policies. The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies,” he said on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

“The things that our leaders in California have been doing have driven out anybody who can really afford to get out. People are flocking out of there in droves,” he said.

Cain, who played the role of Superman in the series “Lois and Clark,” packed up and moved to Nevada.

“I’ve been here for two weeks now, and I can tell you, [it’s a] smart move … my son is ten times happier here in Las Vegas. If I wanted to do anything out of Malibu, it took me 45 minutes to an hour to get anywhere. Here, the longest I’m driving is 20 minutes,” Cain said.

In an interview with Newsmax, he said he was inspired by actor Mark Wahlberg, who left California for Las Vegas and has roundly proclaimed the decision as one of the best things he ever did.

“Clearly, Mark Wahlberg could afford it. I can certainly afford it. And so, the ones who can leave, leave, and they’re gone, and you’re losing a tax base,” he said.

With the tax base eroding, he said, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others are desperate for money to fund liberal programs.

California leaders are “trying to come up with ideas like, ‘How can we tax anybody who lived here within the last 10 years, or anybody whose worth is over $10 million?’” Cain said.

“Whatever it is, anybody with any sense is going to get out of there and go somewhere else, where they can keep the money that they make. … It only makes sense.”

“It’s just the arrogance of Gavin Newsom and of California … [it’s] one of the most business-unfriendly states that there are. That’s why Elon Musk left. That’s why Hollywood’s leaving. That’s why everybody flees,” he said.

Cain told Fox News that Wahlberg’s efforts to expand the film industry in Las Vegas make sense.

“Obviously, Mark Wahlberg is a huge star in and drives a huge number of dollars to the films that he does. Bless him for it. I think he’s done something very smart for his family,” he said. “Mark did a smart thing, and, hopefully, I believe I’ve done a very, very smart thing.”

Actors are not alone in fleeing the state. Internal Revenue Service Migration Data for 2021 showed that about 725,000 people left California in 2020 and that migration into the state is failing to keep pace with people leaving, according to The Orange County Register.

“Historically, the people most likely to leave California were lower income. That tells you their move had something to do with the cost of living, mostly due to housing,” said Eric McGhee, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California.

“But what changed during the pandemic was that high-income people also started to leave. And a lot of them did it because they could still keep their California jobs. That’s a big chunk of this acceleration in domestic migration. It might be in the future, too.”

Debbie Higbee, who moved from Burbank to Boise, Idaho, is not looking back.

“I didn’t think I’d miss it. And, in a lot of ways I was right; I don’t,” she said.

The Register noted that median home prices in Ada County, Idaho, are about $492,000 — less than half of the $1.1 million in Burbank.

“We could change our lives, so we did,” Higbee said.

