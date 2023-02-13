Watch: KJP Can't Pronounce 'Canada,' Does She Know What NORAD Is? - Disastrous MSNBC Interview

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to accurately describe NORAD and mispronounced the word “Canada” during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

Jean-Pierre joined network host Jonathan Capehart to discuss objects the military continues to shoot down over North America.

Four such objects have been taken out of the sky since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down just off the South Carolina coast.

Saturday, a U.S. military F-22 fighter downed what was described as a cylindrical object in Canadian airspace, Reuters reported.

The object was targeted after it was identified by NORAD.

During an awkward segment, Jean-Pierre struggled to adequately describe NORAD, which is tasked with protecting the skies over both Canada and the U.S. as part of a joint organization between both countries.

Capehart, for his part, was seemingly unaware as to why a U.S. jet operated outside of the country’s borders.

“Why is the American military shooting something out of the sky over Canada?” he asked.

“Because it’s part of, uh, NORAD,” Jean-Pierre responded. “There’s — uh — the NORAD is part of like a — part of — It’s a, it’s a, what you call a coalition — a consortium. A pact.”

Jean-Pierre went on to explain U.S. military leadership had not made a rogue decision to take action against an object in another country. In doing so, she bungled the name of the country’s neighbor to the north.

“We did it … clearly in step with Canadia,” she explained.







NORAD was founded during the Cold War and is headquartered near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“On May 12, 1958, the agreement between the Canadian and U.S. governments that established NORAD was formalized,” the organization said on its website.

The agreement has been renewed numerous times, most recently in 2006.

