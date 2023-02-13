Parler Share
News
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interviewed with MSNBC on Sunday, and she didn't seem to understand what NORAD is.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interviewed with MSNBC on Sunday, and she didn't seem to understand what NORAD is. (@RNCResearch / Twitter screen shot)

Watch: KJP Can't Pronounce 'Canada,' Does She Know What NORAD Is? - Disastrous MSNBC Interview

 By Johnathan Jones  February 13, 2023 at 9:19am
Parler Share

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to accurately describe NORAD and mispronounced the word “Canada” during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

Jean-Pierre joined network host Jonathan Capehart to discuss objects the military continues to shoot down over North America.

Four such objects have been taken out of the sky since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down just off the South Carolina coast.

Saturday, a U.S. military F-22 fighter downed what was described as a cylindrical object in Canadian airspace, Reuters reported.

The object was targeted after it was identified by NORAD.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

During an awkward segment, Jean-Pierre struggled to adequately describe NORAD, which is tasked with protecting the skies over both Canada and the U.S. as part of a joint organization between both countries.

Capehart, for his part, was seemingly unaware as to why a U.S. jet operated outside of the country’s borders.

“Why is the American military shooting something out of the sky over Canada?” he asked.

Is Karine Jean-Pierre a train wreck compared to Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany?

“Because it’s part of, uh, NORAD,” Jean-Pierre responded. “There’s — uh — the NORAD is part of like a — part of — It’s a, it’s a, what you call a coalition — a consortium. A pact.”

Jean-Pierre went on to explain U.S. military leadership had not made a rogue decision to take action against an object in another country. In doing so, she bungled the name of the country’s neighbor to the north.

“We did it … clearly in step with Canadia,” she explained.



Related:
White House Accused of 'Dishonesty and Evasiveness' as Biden Physical Is Delayed Yet Again

NORAD was founded during the Cold War and is headquartered near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“On May 12, 1958, the agreement between the Canadian and U.S. governments that established NORAD was formalized,” the organization said on its website.

The agreement has been renewed numerous times, most recently in 2006.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: KJP Can't Pronounce 'Canada,' Does She Know What NORAD Is? - Disastrous MSNBC Interview
Fox News Host Announces Divorce Live On Air: 'I'm Going to Say It Here for the Very First Time'
'CNN This Morning' Crowned Worst Morning Show in a Decade for Network
Would-Be Robber Runs Right Back Out Door After Seeing Hotel Clerk's Handgun: 'Ain't Playing with You'
Biden Finds Himself the Subject of Brutal Twitter Mockery for Attempt at a Joke
See more...

Conversation