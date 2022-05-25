Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the most prominent examples of the Biden administration’s ineptness.

It’s part of a politician’s basic skillset to speak in front of audiences. Harris can’t perform even that basic function.

At a May 20 event in Virginia, Harris displayed a lack of leadership, misread her audience and lost the ability to manage her own performance — all at once. Harris punctuated the flub with misplaced and awkward laughter.

In other words, it was a typical Kamala Harris speaking gig.

As reported by PBS, Harris was in a Fairfax, Virginia, school to promote a rebate for low carbon school buses.

PBS presented a quote from Harris: “Yellow school buses are our nation’s largest form of mass transit. Every day in our country more than 25 million children ride to and from school on our nation’s fleet of school buses.”

On Twitter, RNC Research shared a clip, which speaks for itself.

KAMALA HARRIS: “Think about it: yellow school buses are our nation’s largest form of mass transit. How ’bout that? Every day — so, yes, and let’s applaud because it gets ’em where they need to go! Ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/21KytASDKG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2022

One person applauding unexpectedly sent Harris off on a tangent. She had her very own Jeb Bush “please clap” moment, only no one did.

Harris then defaulted to her trademark action: inappropriate laughter.

There was nothing funny going on that could explain the laughter. It is a kind of nervous laughter, which some suggest comes from anxiety and uncertainty, rather than amusement. It’s a kind of stall tactic.

Harris has much to be anxious about.

After its disastrous performance across the board, the Biden administration faces collapsing support, even among Democrats.

Inside the beleaguered White House, it is rumored Harris feels shunned and disrespected.

Harris has hemorrhaged staff ever since she took office. In April, even her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, left.

This does not even touch on the problems the Biden administration has caused the country: inflation, supply chain issues, surging crime, soaring gas prices and massive illegal immigration.

Harris is supposed to be Biden’s “border czar.” No wonder the border is a disaster.

It’s no accident people as incompetent as Harris and Biden were installed into the executive branch. As America falls apart under their watch, it’s easy to assume it is because of their obvious shortcomings.

Biden’s and Harris’s handlers know better. While Americans are distracted by the buffoonery on display, we are supposed to miss the deliberate destruction being implemented.

In Harris, the Democrats may have found the one person who would be worse than Biden as president.

