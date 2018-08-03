SECTIONS
Politics Sponsored
Print

D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

By Cillian Zeal
August 3, 2018 at 11:29am
Print

Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” opened Friday to wide acclaim from conservatives and the usual sneers from the mainstream media. In the film, D’Souza argues that President Trump could be the modern-day version of Abraham Lincoln — and that the history of the Democrats proves it.

“Not since 1860 have the Democrats so fanatically refused to accept the result of a free election. That year, their target was Lincoln. They smeared him,” D’Souza’s website for the picture reads.

“They went to war to defeat him. In the end, they assassinated him.

“Now the target of the Democrats is President Trump and his supporters. The Left calls them racists, white supremacists and fascists. These charges are used to justify driving Trump from office and discrediting the right ‘by any means necessary.'”

D’Souza argues that Trump has provided a voice to ordinary Americans who felt that their opinions weren’t being heard, either by the Democrats or the mainstream media.

TRENDING: Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

In the movie, he uses a stump speech by Trump to illustrate this.

“I am your voice,” Trump says in the speech.

“I am with you. I will fight for you and I will win for you. We will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again.

Do you plan to see "Death of a Nation"?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“God bless you and good night, I love you,” he concludes.

D’Souza’s film deals with a number of tyrannies of the left — whether it be inventing white supremacy, giving support to brutal dictators or racist policies in the present.

It’s not terribly difficult to pick out modern tyrannies, particularly of the intimidatory variety. One needs to look no further than movements like antifa or the recent Occupy ICE crowd — apparently unchanged in makeup, rhetoric and tactics from their Occupy Wall Street brethren from earlier this decade — to see just what kind of threats that conservatives face.

In fact, one needn’t even be a “fascist” or an ICE agent to receive opprobrium and physical intimidation from the left. As we’ve seen from a recent spate of attacks, one needs only to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat to be a target of the left.

In a way, this is why President Trump’s victory shouldn’t have been so unexpected. He gave millions of Americans a voice.

RELATED: Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Death of a Nation’ Is a Masterful Win for Conservatism

The media tend to overlook the fact that this sort of intimidation happened long before Trump took office, instead chalking it up to “division” created by his election. Yet, they’ve been creating division for just as long as the left has, completely ignoring American public sentiment before being gobsmacked by it on election night.

This is the kind of tyranny of opinion that Americans were sick of. And so they voted someone in that would give them voice.

“Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time,” the website for “Death of a Nation” states. “Can Trump — and we — come together and save America for the second time?”

We can only hope so.

Tickets and showtimes to “Death of a Nation” are available here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Jack Davis

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

Jack Davis

Feet infected by hookworm

Mom Spreads Warning Online After Son Sees Worms Moving in His Feet

Chris Agee

Linda Tripp (R) speaks to the press in front of the Federal Courthouse 29 July in Washington, DC, after concluding her testimony before the federal grand jury investigating US President Bill Clinton.WILLIAM PHILPOTT/Getty

Linda Tripp Regrets Not Blowing the Whistle on Bill Clinton’s Affair Sooner

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Sponsored Content

Dinesh D'Souza, left, movie poster in middle, Adolf Hitler on right

Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.