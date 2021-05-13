The last year has been full of excitement and stress for Sadie Robertson, who has lived her life pretty publicly thanks to her time on “Duck Dynasty.”

Those who follow the Robertsons and their crew have been aware that Sadie married Christian Huff in 2019, and in 2020 they announced that they were expecting.

Sadie was open about her pregnancy struggles. Not only did she deal with morning sickness, but she got COVID-19 early in her pregnancy and had to spend some time in the hospital.

“The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge,” she told People in December.

“Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID,” Robertson said. “They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, ‘Man, people have to deliver with it.’ I can’t even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself.

“I definitely had aftereffects for a while. It took a while to recover, but now I’m good. I had just some stuff in my chest for like a long time, and I don’t know if anybody else experienced this, but I had like a very weird metal taste in my mouth for like a long time. … So it is a very weird sickness, but we’re finally past it and we’re thankful for that.”

On Instagram, she shared that though the sickness had been quite a trial, Sadie had grown in her faith.

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways,” she shared on Instagram in October. “I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.”

But loneliness is now a thing of the past in at least one way, as the couple’s baby girl was born on Tuesday.

Honey James Huff made her way into the world after Sadie was pregnant for almost 41 weeks, according to one social media post.

“[W]e saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here,” Robertson posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “Honey … the pure goodness of God.

“[S]tory to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness.”

The couple picked out the name before they knew whether their child would be a boy or a girl, and they ended up using their two chosen names, both of which have biblical connections.

“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” Robertson shared on social media in April.

“I’ve always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component.”

The cuteness has only just begun, and there is certainly more to come. Fans and followers were treated to another photo on Thursday.

“[G]ood morning world !!!” Sadie posted on Thursday. “I thought you might could use 9 pounds and 5 ounces of straight up goodness.”

