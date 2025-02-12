Major retailers are imposing limits on how many eggs consumers can purchase as the impact of the H5N1 bird flu epidemic ripples across the country.

More than 40 million egg-laying chickens died in the past year due to bird flu, according to CNN, which cited data from the Department of Agriculture. That has led to a tighter supply, higher prices, and, in some cases, rationing.

Trader Joe’s said customers can have eggs, but no eggs-tra.

“Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country,” the chains said Monday in a statement, according to USA Today.

Walmart is only imposing a limit on 60-count egg cartons, banning shoppers from taking more than two at a time, a Walmart representative said.

The goal of the limit is to “help ensure more customers can have access to eggs,” the statement said. “Although supply is very tight, we’re working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible.”

Costco told CNN that there is a limit on purchases.

Costco set its cap at three packages of eggs, which it usually sells in 24-count or 48-count packages.

Kroger stores do not have a national policy but said some local stores have set limits of no more than two dozen eggs on any one shopping trip.

Do you have chickens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Grocery stores are not alone in taking action.

Waffle House imposed a 50-cents-per-egg surcharge at its 2,100 outlets.

The chain said in a statement that it is “continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.”

Egg prices have soared as the supply has tightened, according to NBC.

As of Jan. 18, NBC reported that the average cost of a dozen eggs was $5.29, up from $3.50 in February 2024, citing data form a consumer group.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data, while more conservative, also showed prices rising from $3.65 in November to $4.15 in December.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the increase largely took place under the Biden administration.

“There’s a lot of reporting out there that’s putting the onus on this White House for the increased cost of eggs,” she said.

“I’d like to point out to each and every one of you that in 2024 when Joe Biden was in the Oval Office — or upstairs in the residence sleeping, I’m not so sure — egg prices increased 65 percent in this country,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.