Allan Lichtman, an election prognosticator who predicted President-elect Donald Trump would lose, rage-quit the social media platform X after suffering a series of epic meltdowns over his failed forecast.

Lichtman, a professor at American University, was nicknamed the “Polling Nostradamus” by the liberal media for correctly predicting the outcomes of nine of the last 10 presidential races — before 2024, that is.

After being criticized post-Nov. 5 for refusing to admit his prediction model was unreliable, Lichtman quit X in a huff and moved to Bluesky, a left-wing version of X.

“Professor Allan Lichtman’s X account has just been deleted,” an X user wrote Thursday. “He said that he is moving to ‘Bluesky’ after facing intense criticism over totally botching the 2024 election.

“Lichtman had a total meltdown yesterday after Cenk Uygur called him out for not admitting his model sucks.”

JUST IN: Professor Allan Lichtman’s 𝕏 account has just been deleted. He said that he is moving to “Bluesky” after facing intense criticism over totally botching the 2024 election. Lichtman had a total meltdown yesterday after Cenk Uygur called him out for not admitting his… pic.twitter.com/7Sm5FmPLYg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2024

BREAKING: Professor Allan Litchman who predicted that Kamala Harris would win the Presidency has just announced he is deactivating his X account and leaving. pic.twitter.com/U9Kj3yCfzU — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 20, 2024

Was it satisfying watching liberals on Election Night? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Election Night, Lichtman — a Democrat — suffered a comical emotional breakdown on live video as he realized that Trump had won Pennsylvania.

Egomaniac and fraud Allan Lichtman built his entire reputation/brand on his BS formula which he insisted would determine the winner of every presidential election (except one 😂🤷‍♂️)… Last night, he was on video live as it all went up in flames…

👀😱🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Es7omAUDg — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 6, 2024

In the months leading up to the election, the liberal media had gleefully elevated Lichtman because he repeatedly insisted Trump would lose.

Naturally, his forecast made the corporate media giddy because they desperately wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to win.

Lichtman’s childish tantrums after his prediction model failed shows what an immature, partisan clown he is.

As a reminder, statistician Nate Silver, an avowed Trump-hater, was similarly mocked after he wrongly predicted in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would trounce Trump.

Our final forecast of the year just published! Clinton is a 71% favorite in polls-only, 72% in polls-plus. https://t.co/UxLqelkmvP pic.twitter.com/yTXPTLF5Ri — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 8, 2016

To his credit, Silver did not have histrionic hissy fits when he was criticized for his egregiously wrong forecast.

That’s the same approach Lichtman should have taken. But he didn’t.

As a result of Lichtman’s outbursts, he now continues to be trolled on social media — this time for his childish antics.

It’s hilarious that all of the “tolerant” and “open-minded” Lefties fold like a cheap suit at the first hint of counter-arguments or criticism and runaway to an echo chamber where their feelz won’t get hurt. Children. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 20, 2024

Awww, poor baby’s feelings got hurt. — KShav (@KShav6) November 20, 2024

Trump winning broke him. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 20, 2024

In a farcical irony, one X user pointed out that Lichtman is also being trolled on BlueSky.

A screenshot shows a BlueSky user berating the Democratic pollster for his failed forecast.

“Hey, you old white man loser! You lied to us and gave us false hope,” on BlueSky user wrote, according to the screenshot.

“You should retire in shame! Nobody cares about you!”

Doesn’t look like things are going that much better for him on bluecry! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cyVEeiJMCu — Tejano for Trump 🇲🇽🇺🇲🇵🇷 (@ArodZ81) November 21, 2024

Lichtman’s incorrect forecast spotlights once again that polls and prediction models are often unreliable.

It’s sometimes useful to look at forecasts, but polls and predictions don’t win elections; fair elections do.

As long as the potential for voter fraud goes unchecked, any election prediction is, to quote William Shakespeare, “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.