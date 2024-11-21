Share
Commentary
Allan Lichtman answers questions during an interview with AFP in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sept. 7.
Commentary
Allan Lichtman answers questions during an interview with AFP in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sept. 7. (Pedro Ugarte - AFP / Getty Images)

Election Expert Leaves Platform After Prediction That Kamala Would Beat Trump Backfires

 By Samantha Chang  November 21, 2024 at 5:16am
Allan Lichtman, an election prognosticator who predicted President-elect Donald Trump would lose, rage-quit the social media platform X after suffering a series of epic meltdowns over his failed forecast.

Lichtman, a professor at American University, was nicknamed the “Polling Nostradamus” by the liberal media for correctly predicting the outcomes of nine of the last 10 presidential races — before 2024, that is.

After being criticized post-Nov. 5 for refusing to admit his prediction model was unreliable, Lichtman quit X in a huff and moved to Bluesky, a left-wing version of X.

“Professor Allan Lichtman’s X account has just been deleted,” an X user wrote Thursday. “He said that he is moving to ‘Bluesky’ after facing intense criticism over totally botching the 2024 election.

“Lichtman had a total meltdown yesterday after Cenk Uygur called him out for not admitting his model sucks.”

Was it satisfying watching liberals on Election Night?

On Election Night, Lichtman — a Democrat — suffered a comical emotional breakdown on live video as he realized that Trump had won Pennsylvania.

In the months leading up to the election, the liberal media had gleefully elevated Lichtman because he repeatedly insisted Trump would lose.

Naturally, his forecast made the corporate media giddy because they desperately wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to win.

Lichtman’s childish tantrums after his prediction model failed shows what an immature, partisan clown he is.

As a reminder, statistician Nate Silver, an avowed Trump-hater, was similarly mocked after he wrongly predicted in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would trounce Trump.

To his credit, Silver did not have histrionic hissy fits when he was criticized for his egregiously wrong forecast.

That’s the same approach Lichtman should have taken. But he didn’t.

As a result of Lichtman’s outbursts, he now continues to be trolled on social media — this time for his childish antics.

In a farcical irony, one X user pointed out that Lichtman is also being trolled on BlueSky.

A screenshot shows a BlueSky user berating the Democratic pollster for his failed forecast.

“Hey, you old white man loser! You lied to us and gave us false hope,” on BlueSky user wrote, according to the screenshot.

“You should retire in shame! Nobody cares about you!”

Lichtman’s incorrect forecast spotlights once again that polls and prediction models are often unreliable.

It’s sometimes useful to look at forecasts, but polls and predictions don’t win elections; fair elections do.

As long as the potential for voter fraud goes unchecked, any election prediction is, to quote William Shakespeare, “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
