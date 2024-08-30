In leaving San Francisco in his dust, Elon Musk is throwing superstition to the winds.

Employees of San Francisco-based X were told in a memo sent around on Thursday that the date has been set for leaving their offices, according to Fortune, which based its account on a source it did not name.

The date is Sept. 13, which this year arrives on a Friday.

X employees now know the day the company’s San Francisco headquarters will shut its doors for good. https://t.co/f3PBGWvJgS — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) August 29, 2024



Reports on social media also indicated Sept. 13 was the date picked for the move.

Twitter moved into its headquarters in 2012.

The building took on a new look in 2022 after Musk bought Twitter and fired thousands of workers, leaving some parts of the building vacant.

Fortune reported that some X employees will work in either Palo Alto or San Jose, both in the Bay Area.

X’s headquarters, however, will be moving to Austin, Texas.

Texas is also home to Tesla and SpaceX, both owned by Musk.

Do you think California can be salvaged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Musk said last month that he wanted to leave California after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning schools from telling parents about a child’s children’s gender identity, according to Fox Business.

Gavin has been a complete disaster for California! Elon Musk’s social media company, X, is planning to officially shut down its San Francisco headquarters in two weeks as it moves to Texas, according to a new report. | Fox Businesshttps://t.co/05yNZslsGJ pic.twitter.com/DgnAidOoSc — Gary Rowe (@Aristotlespal) August 29, 2024

Musk called the law “the final straw” and said he was leaving California due “this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies.”

441 company HQs have relocated since 2018. Their top destinations? Texas, Florida, Tennessee. Even tech giants are jumping ship:

– Elon’s moving SpaceX HQ to Texas.

– And X’s HQ is moving to Austin. He cited that laws “attacking families and companies” were the final straw. pic.twitter.com/V4cCD0bKMI — eye zen hour (@eyezenhour) August 27, 2024

Musk is not alone in saying the Golden State has become tarnished.

Between 2010 and 2022, a whopping 7.5 million ex-Californians have departed the Golden State for greener pastures in other states, according to Cal Matters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.