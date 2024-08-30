Share
Elon Musk Has Picked a Notorious Date to Officially Shutter San Francisco X Headquarters: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2024 at 10:07am
In leaving San Francisco in his dust, Elon Musk is throwing superstition to the winds.

Employees of San Francisco-based X were told in a memo sent around on Thursday that the date has been set for leaving their offices, according to Fortune, which based its account on a source it did not name.

The date is Sept. 13, which this year arrives on a Friday.


Reports on social media also indicated Sept. 13 was the date picked for the move.

96-Year-Old Faces Eviction in California, Given 3-Day Notice in Despite 'Lifetime Care' Contract - 'Morally Unthinkable'

Twitter moved into its headquarters in 2012.

The building took on a new look in 2022 after Musk bought Twitter and fired thousands of workers, leaving some parts of the building vacant.

Fortune reported that some X employees will work in either Palo Alto or San Jose, both in the Bay Area.

X’s headquarters, however, will be moving to Austin, Texas.

Texas is also home to Tesla and SpaceX, both owned by Musk.

Musk said last month that he wanted to leave California after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning schools from telling parents about a child’s children’s gender identity, according to Fox Business.

Musk called the law “the final straw” and said he was leaving California due “this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies.”

Boeing Staffers 'Humiliated' as Elon Musk's SpaceX Steps in to Save Stranded Astronauts: Report

Musk is not alone in saying the Golden State has become tarnished.

Between 2010 and 2022, a whopping 7.5 million ex-Californians have departed the Golden State for greener pastures in other states, according to Cal Matters.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation