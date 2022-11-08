As the social media world continues to adjust to Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, Musk just announced that Twitter use has actually hit a record.

“Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol,” Musk tweeted on Monday.

Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

The technology news site The Verge has looked into Twitter use since Musk’s takeover. On Monday, it reported that an internal company document showed that the number of Twitter users has indeed grown.

“Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent,” The Verge reported.

According to the information The Verge obtained, the U.S., in particular, is currently Twitter’s fastest-growing market after Musk’s official acquisition.

In light of the increasing user numbers, Musk even joked “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

I just hope the servers don’t melt! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

The news of user growth is particularly good for Musk as he continues to try to appeal to advertisers, which is how Twitter has made most of its money through the years.

About 89 percent of Twitter’s revenue comes through advertising services, the financial news website Investopedia reported.

Advertisers are drawn by the number of users on a platform.

“Twitter generates the majority of its revenue through selling ad space on its platform to global advertisers. To attract advertisers it needs a large and growing user base,” Investopedia noted.

Now, that seems to be exactly what Musk has: a growing user base that will appeal to advertisers.

Musk has also tried to personally appeal to advertisers through his promises of how the platform will change, improve, and become a “common digital town square.”

Almost immediately upon acquiring Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk turned his attention to advertisers with his tweeted statement about his intentions.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk posted.

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!” he wrote.

However, since Musk has been rolling out changes to the platform, he also tweeted on Friday that revenue has dropped.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America,” Musk posted.

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

But with users increasing, Musk seems to be seeing a possible turn for the platform.

How advertisers will respond has yet to be seen.

