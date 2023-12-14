Elon Musk's Mom Goes 'Mama Bear' on Biden After Veiled Threat: 'Have You Any Idea How Furious I Am?'

There’s an old phrase that goes, “Behind every successful man is a strong woman.” What the phrase doesn’t say is that very often, that strong woman is the man’s mother.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk seems to be no exception to that rule.

Musk’s mother, model and dietitian Maye Musk, said in an interview last year that she recognized her eldest son’s brilliance when he was just 3 years old.

“At 3, I knew he was a genius,” Maye Musk said.

This early genius paved the way for Elon Musk to become an influential entrepreneur and the richest man in the world through ventures such as PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla and now the X social media platform.

Mother and son have a close relationship, attending high-profile events together, such as the Met Gala in New York.

Maye Musk has been vocal in support of her son against attacks on X, whether from critics or bots.

So it was natural for her to come to Elon’s defense when Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, wrote in a dissent that the FCC vote on Tuesday to uphold its previous decision to deny SpaceX’s satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies “fits the Biden Administration’s pattern of regulatory harassment” against Musk’s companies.

The reversed subsidy would have gone toward supplying internet service to 642,000 rural homes and businesses across 35 states, Carr noted. For now, the $885 million will be redistributed to alternative internet providers unless SpaceX successfully appeals the judgment.

“Last year, after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, President Biden gave federal agencies the green light to go after him,” Carr wrote. “And they have.”

“Today, the FCC adds itself to the growing list of federal agencies engaging in the regulatory harassment of Elon Musk. I dissent,” he said.

Carr recounted that Joe Biden had said during a November 2022 news conference that Musk was “worth being looked at.”

“When asked ‘How?’, President Biden responded ‘There’s a lot of ways,'” the FCC commissioner noted.







“There certainly are,” Carr said. “The DOJ, FAA, FTC, NLRB, SDNY, & FWS have all taken action.

“The FCC now joins them.”

Musk himself reacted on X, saying the decision “doesn’t make sense.”

“Starlink is the only company actually solving rural broadband at scale! They should arguably dissolve the program and return funds to taxpayers, but definitely not send it (to) those who aren’t getting the job done,” Musk wrote.

“What actually happened is that the companies that lobbied for this massive earmark (not us) thought they would win, but instead were outperformed by Starlink, so now they’re changing the rules to prevent SpaceX from competing,” he added.

While he argued the merits of the deal, Maye Musk came at it as only a mother can.

“I am the mother of [Elon Musk]. His goal is to make this world a better place. [Biden] wants to stop him,” she wrote Wednesday in response to Carr’s post.

“Do you have any idea how furious I am?” she said. “People in other countries are proud of Elon and do not understand the US President’s motive. Please tell me how I should answer them.”

While the president complains about Republicans going after his son, Hunter Biden, in their ongoing corruption investigation, he appears to be obstructing private-sector innovation efforts to connect unserved communities — all because of a political vendetta.

Maye Musk’s pride in her son’s goals is understandable. So, too, is her fury at the efforts to undermine him.

As one X user wrote, “I feel like upsetting Mrs. Musk was the wrong move. Don’t mess with a momma bear. EVER!”

Elon Musk may be used to dealing with attacks on him, but Biden may not have taken into account Maye Musk’s rage.

As the old African proverb goes, “The lioness doesn’t roar for herself; she roars for her cubs.”

