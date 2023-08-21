Actor Ronald Cephas Jones, who was celebrated for his role on ABC’s family drama “This Is Us,” died on Saturday at the age of 66.

Jones passed away following a years-long health battle that at one point saw him receive a double lung transplant.

It’s been an honor to have Ron Cephas Jones as part of our family. You will always be with us, Ron. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iuQgzFC1oW — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) August 20, 2023

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue,” a representative for the actor told ABC News.

The statement added, “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on ‘This is Us.'”

Jones is survived by his daughter, 34-year-old actress Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The two became the first father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in 2020 on the same night.

Jones won an Emmy that evening for his portrayal of William Hill, the biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s character on “This Is Us.”

Did you watch “This Is Us"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The actor was nominated for four total Emmys for playing the character, and he won two of them.

Mandy Moore, who portrayed the character Rebecca Pearson on the show, honored Jones in a statement.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an art,” she said. “I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

Jones began his television career in 1996 when he starred in an episode of “Law & Order.” More roles followed in TV and in film.

As recently as last year, he starred in eight episodes of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” while fans of “This Is Us” said goodbye to his character.

He also played the role of a prison guard in the 1998 Spike Lee film “He Got Game” and went on to star in other films such as “Across the Universe” and “Glass Chin.”

Jones performed theater for decades both on and off Broadway and amid a chronic health battle.

He opened up about his health issues during an interview with NBC News last year and spoke about his battle against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and his recovery from a double lung transplant a year earlier.

“You don’t get new lungs and start running track,” he said of the transplant. “It’s a procedure that you have to constantly work on your body. Medication is involved and therapy.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.