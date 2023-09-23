The actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role on the HBO show “Euphoria,” died of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a coroner’s report confirmed on Thursday.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said Cloud died of “acute intoxication” as a result of “the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” according to The Associated Press.

Cloud died on July 31 in Oakland, California, at the age of 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement announcing his death. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Star of hit HBO series Euphoria, Angus Cloud has died aged 25. The actor’s family confirming his passing, saying they hoped the “world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love”.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/ki3XH4FQTu — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 31, 2023

The family explained that Cloud had been struggling following the recent death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement said.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud played a drug dealer named Fezco on the hit show “Euphoria.” He also appeared in films including “The Line” and “North Hollywood.”

In a 911 call on the day of Cloud’s death, his mother, Lisa Cloud, said she suspected a “possible overdose.” A few days later, she wrote on Facebook that she did not believe her son’s death was a suicide.

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she wrote.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that.

“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

In May, The New York Times reported that nearly 110,000 people died from drug overdoses last year across the U.S.

