Last summer, Arnold Schwarzenegger had three words for those resisting mask mandates, vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 measures: "Screw your freedom."







President Joe Biden said something similar in an address to the nation in September, albeit with greater diplomacy.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said as he attempted to justify his vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 employees.

Biden defends forced vaccination and (permanent) masking: “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you, the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans” pic.twitter.com/XFeYk9OlSb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

Thankfully, that mandate was blocked by the Supreme Court.

But the “screw your freedom” sentiment is a worldwide phenomenon.

This month, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Parisien newspaper that his strategy to motivate more people to get vaccinated was to “piss off” the unvaccinated, as reported by Reuters.

Macron's strategy also involved making the lives of the unvaccinated — who he said are "irresponsible" — so complicated that they would eventually succumb and take the jab.







The interview was conducted before French lawmakers continued a debate over legislation that would require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before being allowed to enter restaurants or movie theaters or board public trains.

In other words, the unvaccinated would be more or less banished from public life.

Never mind that the vaccinated can still both spread and contract COVID. In other words, if 100 percent of the people in France or the U.S. were vaccinated, the virus still wouldn’t go away. This isn’t about making sense. It’s about control.

When Lord Acton observed, “Power corrupts,” he wasn’t just making a pithy remark. People in power tend to want to not only keep power but increase it. It’s part and parcel of human nature.

It’s no wonder, then, that it is highly expected that Macron will seek re-election in France, according to Reuters. Biden, if he is healthy and able, probably will run in 2024.

Stalin, Mao and Hitler all craved more power — absolute power over the very lives of their servants.

"Star Trek" fans will remember the infamous mantra of Captain Picard's archenemies, the Borg, who were basically techno-Marxists on steroids: "You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile." Sound familiar?







When Lord Acton went on to say, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” he went too far. No human being will ever have absolute power over another. We are all mortal and limited. But that won’t stop them from trying. Let history be your guide.

Fredrich Nietzsche’s “Will to Power” isn’t the fantasy of a mad philosopher. The urge to power is an inborn trait of people inhabiting our fallen world.

The urge must be resisted for the sake of freedom. It must be resisted for the sake of our children and theirs.

The Iroquois looked even further down the road. Like them, we must strive to pass freedom down to the next seven generations.

Where there is no freedom, there can be no God. This is the goal of those who strive for absolute control: no God. And the strategy to achieve it is called Marxism in one of its despicable and often beguiling guises.

The only absolute power is that of an incorruptible God.

Macron, Biden, Schwarzenegger and those like them — they are legion — whether they are consciously aware of it or not, crave power.

To achieve their dream they must take freedom away from those who would push back. They would make resistance futile.

This is not about COVID. It is about a globalist utopian fantasy.

It has nothing to do with reason. It is a seed of madness that has germinated and now grows throughout the world.

Freedom is a God-given gift. Men can never take it away. But they will continue to try, these little men who would be gods.

