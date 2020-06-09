Turns out, liberals are showing signs of realizing the lunatics in their ranks just might cost them the 2020 election.

While the radical left pushes its efforts to alienate sane Americans ever further with the insane idea of defunding police departments to deal with phantom “racism,” the head of the nation’s most famous civil rights organization isn’t ready to go that far.

And the widening split in the Democratic Party the mainstream media is desperate not to play up just got put on public display – again.

There’s no doubt the Democrats’ “progressive” wing has been dominating the news lately, with “peaceful protesters” who leave mountains of shattered glass and smoldering buildings in their wake.

The Black Lives Matter vanguard has managed to turn the death of a single man in police custody in Minneapolis into a revolutionary movement that includes defunding police departments at the local level.

(So far, liberals aren’t big on explaining where that would leave crime victims to turn, beyond disjointed explanations that expecting police help is apparently some kind of privilege.)

But in an interview with The Associated Press published Monday, the president of the NAACP – the country’s best known civil rights organization – flashed a big yellow caution sign at one of the stupidest leftist ideas since “each according to his needs” became part of the political vocabulary.

In an article about opposition to the idea among big-name Democrats – including the party’s presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden – the AP quoted NAACP President Derrick Johnson questioning what the whole “defund” concept means.

“I support the energy behind it. I don’t know what that substantively means,” Johnson said.

“As I’m talking to people about the concept, I’ve gotten three different explanations. We know there has to be a change in the culture of policing in this country.”

That’s a pretty far cry from the likes of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis, who told a crowd of supporters on Sunday that “we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

That was the same day that a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to do exactly that – albeit with a vague enough timeline that it’s unlikely to ever happen.

The problem for Democrats heading into the 2020 election is the problem Democrats have heading into every election – convincing a majority of sane Americans that the party’s ideas and aims aren’t as truly crazy as they appear.

Sometimes they mask it with the personal popularity of their presidential candidates – Barack Obama, Bill Clinton – sometimes they mask it by presenting themselves as a “moderate” alternative, as in the 2018 midterms.

But Americans have just watched riots – ostensibly triggered by a single act of apparent police brutality – triggered riots nationwide that have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in property destroyed or stolen. The riots have caused 15 deaths, according to The Daily Caller.

Now, those same Americans are being treated to crazed leftists talking about literally defunding police departments, leaving civilians at the mercy of criminals.

As an organization devoted chiefly to the welfare of blacks, the NAACP knows full well that the absence of a police force will mean a devastating increase in crime in black communities. Reluctance of police to take pro-active measures aftermath of riots over the 2014 police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, was widely blamed for spikes in violent crime in large cities with large black populations, as publications like USA Today has reported.

It’s one of the few areas where the NAACP and conservatives like Candace Owens agree.

And if common sense — and a recent poll — are any indication, most Americans understand that doing away with cops would mean simply giving away the streets to criminals.

And that means trouble for Democrats.

Prediction: as the ‘Defund Police’ push starts to crumble, they will come up with yet another rallying cry…https://t.co/Xe2mNy7gTA — Anne Campbell (@AnnieCampbell77) June 9, 2020

FYI: Even the president of the NAACP declined to endorse the idiotic “defund the police” movement that has gained momentum in recent days, be the far left fringe. SOURCE: The Associated Press — Neal Houston, Ph.D. 🇺🇲 ⭐⭐⭐ (@DrNealHouston) June 9, 2020

What #DerrickJohnson, president of the @NAACP is saying is what I’m saying. There’s no consistent message of #DefundThePolice. He and the #Democrats know it’s a losing term this election. Think of another name or a better way to explain ithttps://t.co/D3oAKouJMU — Chow (@SimplyChow) June 9, 2020

President Donald Trump understands it, too.

LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

As the 2020 vote gets closer by the day, Democrats are scrambling to find something to defeat Trump.

They’ve tried “Russia collusion,” a theater-of-the-absurd impeachment attempt, constant, sniping attacks over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. They’ve tried blaming him for the actions of a police officer in a single police officer in a Democratic-dominated city.

But when they talk about defunding police departments, they’re talking about making the very voters they want to court vulnerable to being victims of crime.

Liberals in the “moderate” wing like Biden and the NAACP’s Johnson have to do everything they can to pretend the party’s far left is just a “fringe” element of the Democratic Party.

Not all liberals are lunatics after all – but they still have to hide their true selves to get sane people to vote for them.

