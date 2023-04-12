Ex-Dem Congressman Abruptly Ends Re-Election Campaign After Revealing Medical Diagnosis

Former Congressman Harley Rouda has dropped out of the race for the U.S. House, citing “a moderate traumatic brain injury.”

In an announcement posted to Twitter Tuesday, Rouda said he was diagnosed after “an unfortunate fall.”

Rouda said he was ending his campaign for the House based on the advice of his doctors.

Today, I’m unfortunately ending my campaign for Congress in CA-47. Please read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/AGzCAkZkLo — Harley Rouda (@HarleyRouda) April 11, 2023

An intraparenchymal hemorrhage refers to bleeding into the brain’s functional tissue, as opposed to connective or supporting tissue, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It can be caused by trauma — such as a fall — and “can be life-threatening,” according to the NIH.

Rouda had been running to to replace Rep. Katie Porter, who in turn had decided to run not for re-election to the House but instead for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Rouda had previously served one term in the House, after defeating longtime GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher in 2018. He lost his 2020 re-election to Republican Michael Steel.

“Late last month, following an unfortunate fall, I was transported to a nearby hospital,” Rouda said in his announcement. “Tests revealed that I suffered a moderate traumatic brain injury with two intra parenchymal hemorrhages – a concerning diagnosis to say the least.”

“Thankfully, my doctors say that I have started on the path to a full recovery,” he wrote.

“But on their advice, I am ending my campaign for California’s 47th congressional district today.

“This is not the outcome I wanted. But my family comes first, and to be there for them, I need to focus fully on my recovery in the months ahead.”

Max Ukropina, who had been running against Rouda for the House seat prior to Rouda’s withdrawal, tweeted his best wishes to the Democrat.

The Ukropina family is praying for you, Harley. You got this. Thank you for continuing to care for our district. https://t.co/Qcd5eibMGg — Max Ukropina (@MaxUkropina) April 11, 2023

“The Ukropina family is praying for you, Harley,” Ukropina wrote. “You got this. Thank you for continuing to care for our district.”

