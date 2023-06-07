Share
News
Judge Jeanine Pirro conducts an interview during Fox News' “The Five” in New York City on May 15.
Breaking
Judge Jeanine Pirro conducts an interview during Fox News' “The Five” in New York City on May 15. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Exclusive Report: Fox Bans Judge Jeanine from Christian News Show That Attacked Voting Machines

 By Randy DeSoto  June 6, 2023 at 5:00pm
Share

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro pulled out of a Christian commentary show, “Flashpoint,” event, which was slated to take place in Ohio this week.

The show’s host Gene Bailey told The Western Journal that Fox News apparently made Pirro withdraw from the “Flashpoint Live” event being held at the Faith Life Church in New Albany on Thursday and Friday.

The registration site for the gathering still shows Pirro speaking at a Friday morning session and taking part in a signing afterwards for her new book, “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic.”

Trending:
Sheriff's Deputies Make Dramatic Arrest of 'Pride' Festival Attendee After Realizing Who He Is

“We’re surprised after all promotion that she’s pulling out, especially after having been on the program last week,” Bailey said.

“We’ve been announcing her appearance, and the promotion’s been out there for a while. Suddenly this morning, they informed us she would not be able to attend, and I’m awaiting Fox News for comment,” he added.

The Western Journal also reached out to Fox to comment for this story but did not immediately receive a response.

Has Fox News sold out America?

On “Flashpoint” last Tuesday, Pirro sounded excited about participating in this week’s event, saying with a big smile, “I’m looking forward to it.”

Others slated to participate at the New Albany event include show regulars Christian speaker Lance Wallnau, Pastor Hank Kunneman, Patriot Academy founder Rick Green, Western Journal founder Floyd Brown and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Additionally, actor Jim Caviezel and activist Tim Ballard will be on hand to talk about their film, “Sound of Freedom,” a story about rescuing children from human trafficking.

Related:
Fox News Goes to Great Lengths to Protect Giant Christmas Tree One Year After Arson Attack: Report

Lindell told The Western Journal that Pirro apparently being forced to pull out of the event is not too shocking.

He suggested the move likely has to do with opinions expressed by “Flashpoint” panelists, including show host Bailey, questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. Fox News made a dirty deal [over voting machines],” Lindell said.

“It’s very public that Tucker [Carlson] was part of the deal … to silence his voice, and Fox News, I’m sure, has told Jeanine that she can’t go on ‘Flashpoint’ because of the content of ‘Flashpoint’ and that they’re standing for the truth.”

In April, Fox News settled a lawsuit over election integrity for a reported $787.5 million, and according Variety, Carlson learned through a Fox Corp board member that his removal from the air was a condition of the settlement.

Fox News denied this was the case.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Exclusive Report: Fox Bans Judge Jeanine from Christian News Show That Attacked Voting Machines
Harris Faulkner Retells Story of Being Booted from Restaurant: 'They Don't Deserve My Money Anyway'
Ron DeSantis Threatened with Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Flying Illegal Aliens to California
Biden Will Leave Presidential Race by Primaries Long Time Political Watcher Predicts
Newly Released Jan. 6 Footage Exposes What Pelosi Did While Leaving the Capitol
See more...

Conversation