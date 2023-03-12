Parler Share
News

Execs Inside Collapsed Bank Move to Profit from It - If One Name Sounds Familiar, It's Because He Had Big Role at Lehman Before 2008 Crash

 By Bryan Chai  March 12, 2023 at 11:27am
Parler Share

A familiar face from a past economic disaster could be on the verge of profiting off the current Silicon Valley Bank calamity.

SVB, taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at the request of California regulators, is arguably the second-biggest bank failure of its kind in America — but that clearly doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to capitalize off of its collapse.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the managers of the investment banking arm of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Securities, are seeking a “management buyout of the business.”

They are reportedly looking to expedite a deal because regulators are looking for a buyout of the remnants of SVB Financial Group.

SVB Securities, its own separate entity, is concerned about hemorrhaging talent due to the bank’s collapse.

Trending:
Dem Asked to Lead Group in Pledge of Allegiance, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Bloomberg noted that SVB has “spent heavily in recent years hiring talent across Wall Street to build a competitive investment banking franchise.”

Indeed, looking at SVB Securities’s “About” page reveals a list of impressive careers and résumés up and down its roster of C-level executives, including that of SVB Securities Chief Administrative Officer, Joseph Gentile.

If that name sounds at all familiar to you, that’s because you were paying attention to the financial crisis of 2008.

As Fox Business noted, during those tumultuous economic times, Lehman Brothers’ Global Investment Bank collapsed.

Was the SVB collapse due to negligence?

And who was the Chief Financial Officer of Lehman just a year before the whole institution went bankrupt?

Joseph Gentile.

The revelation caused an uproar of cynicism and snark on social media:

Related:
These Companies Are Caught in SVB Crash - Very Likely Someone in Your Family Gives Them Business

SVB appears to be causing as much drama in its demise as it did when it was collapsing.

Not only has the Gentile revelation set off social media, a different report from the weekend claimed that two top officials of SVB had planned significant sell-offs of their stock prior to the bank’s collapse.

Additionally, a separate report said that SVB’s only risk assessment officer was more focused on “woke” initiatives than any pending financial failure.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Execs Inside Collapsed Bank Move to Profit from It - If One Name Sounds Familiar, It's Because He Had Big Role at Lehman Before 2008 Crash
Home Plate Umpire Suspended Indefinitely After Call That Left Batter Screaming
GOP Demands Answers After NBA Team Blasted Chinese Communist Propaganda During Game
Major Shift in Balance of World Power Just Took Place Under Biden's Nose
Girl Scouts Get a Nasty Taste of Biden's America as Their Annual Cookie Sale Runs Into Big Problems
See more...

Conversation