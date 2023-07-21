Share
Explosive Blaze at Big-City Propane Business Turns Tanks Into 'Missiles,' Triggering Evacuations

 By Johnathan Jones  July 21, 2023 at 8:39am
A fire at a business in Phoenix on Thursday caused propane tanks to explode and others to shoot off into the sky while firefighters and police scrambled to evacuate the area.

Dozens of cars were damaged as some tanks flew as far as 500 yards but thankfully, no one was injured.

KPHO-TV reported a fire at a company called Bill’s Propane Service just north of Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport sparked at around 5 p.m.

Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department told the outlet the first responders arrived at the scene to find flames billowing from the building.

He added there were propane tanks shooting out of the roof and into the surrounding area.

“They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.”

Police closed off the area surrounding the blaze to traffic while 150 firefighters fought to contain and put out the blaze.

Area homes and businesses were evacuated while public transportation was also disrupted in the area.

The Phoenix Police Department posted about the dangerous situation on Twitter:

After a few hours, area residents were told the situation was under control, but some businesses in the vicinity remained closed Friday morning.

KPHO reported that 30 cars were damaged by either the fire or flying debris. It is unclear how many — if any — structures were affected by the blaze.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, which is headquartered in the area, was able to evacuate all animals and avoided a fire at its building.

By about 8:30 p.m., light rail service in the vicinity of the fire was restored.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Conversation