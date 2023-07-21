Explosive Blaze at Big-City Propane Business Turns Tanks Into 'Missiles,' Triggering Evacuations

A fire at a business in Phoenix on Thursday caused propane tanks to explode and others to shoot off into the sky while firefighters and police scrambled to evacuate the area.

Dozens of cars were damaged as some tanks flew as far as 500 yards but thankfully, no one was injured.

KPHO-TV reported a fire at a company called Bill’s Propane Service just north of Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport sparked at around 5 p.m.

NEW VIDEO: Two people shared insane video with me of explosions toward what looks like the beginning of the propane storage facility fire. This is again in Phoenix near 40th and Washington. At points it looks like you can see shrapnel fly into the air. @abc15 @LukeTVNews pic.twitter.com/Rdfp8avtEw — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) July 21, 2023

Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department told the outlet the first responders arrived at the scene to find flames billowing from the building.

VIDEO: Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade on the air with us right now, saying these propane tanks exploding can become “missiles” & shoot up to 500 yards in the air. This is a very dangerous situation and they are working with police to evacuate a mile radius around this business pic.twitter.com/6AGOO46eoc — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) July 21, 2023

He added there were propane tanks shooting out of the roof and into the surrounding area.

“They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.”

Police closed off the area surrounding the blaze to traffic while 150 firefighters fought to contain and put out the blaze.

Massive propane tank fire in Phoenix 🤯 @PHXFire on the scene, it’s 119F out pic.twitter.com/hl9MdM8gIm — Reed Deusterman (@ReedDeusterman) July 21, 2023

Gnarliest propane tank fire happening now in Phoenix near Van Buren and 143, hoping the firefighters are okay 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6TgxQwtQFT — Yaya Martinez (@yayamartinez) July 21, 2023

Images from our news chopper showing what appears to be an airport parking lot right near the propane fire. I’d estimate dozens of cars destroyed @azfamily pic.twitter.com/7WIEZ4c0LC — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) July 21, 2023

Area homes and businesses were evacuated while public transportation was also disrupted in the area.

Riders can also use 🚌 Route 1 – Washington St until the shuttle bus arrives. Download the Valley Metro app to track vehicles in real time.

📱 https://t.co/O59cRLc1ym https://t.co/uxvCd4W9RF — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 21, 2023

The Phoenix Police Department posted about the dangerous situation on Twitter:

Phoenix police officers are assisting the Fire Department with traffic control related to a large fire in the area of 40th Street and Washington Street. Please find an alternate way around the scene. pic.twitter.com/1XyfY7NmDz — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 21, 2023

After a few hours, area residents were told the situation was under control, but some businesses in the vicinity remained closed Friday morning.

KPHO reported that 30 cars were damaged by either the fire or flying debris. It is unclear how many — if any — structures were affected by the blaze.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, which is headquartered in the area, was able to evacuate all animals and avoided a fire at its building.

By about 8:30 p.m., light rail service in the vicinity of the fire was restored.

Service Alert: Stations are now open. We are no longer turning trains. Service is resuming normal operations. Thank you for your patience! #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 21, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

