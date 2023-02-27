Parler Share
News
The above stock image is of a doctor.
The above stock image is of a doctor. (Everyday better to do everything you want / Getty Images)

'Extensively Drug Resistant' Illness Is Spreading Through the US: 'There Are No CDC Recommendations'

 By Bryan Chai  February 27, 2023 at 11:53am
Parler Share

On Friday, the CDC issued an ominous advisory about the rise of an “extensively drug resistant” stomach bug in the United States.

The health advisory, which was issued mid-day Friday, warned about a spike in shigellosis across the United States.

While shigellosis and the Shigella infections have been known for some time now, it was only recently that drug-resistant (XDR) strains began popping up on the CDC’s radar.

“In 2022, about 5 percent of Shigella infections reported to CDC were caused by XDR strains, compared with 0 percent in 2015,” the CDC said in its advisory.

The CDC then warned that doctors have “limited antimicrobial treatment options” due to the resistant nature of the infections.

Trending:
Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

Compounding that matter, the CDC warned that Shigella bacteria is “easily transmissible.”

“Given these potentially serious public health concerns, CDC asks healthcare professionals to be vigilant about suspecting and reporting cases of XDR Shigella infection to their local or state health department and educating patients and communities at increased risk about prevention and transmission.”

“Shigella bacteria are transmitted by the fecal-oral route, directly through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food, water, and other routes,” the CDC added.

Further along in the advisory, under the section labeled “Clinical Management,” the CDC doubled down on the relative hopelessness of the situation due to the strain’s drug-resistant nature.

Do you trust the CDC?

“To date, there are no CDC recommendations for treating XDR shigellosis in the United States,” the CDC stated.

The CDC did follow that up with an interesting tidbit that there have been some positive studies to come out of the United Kingdom, but with some major caveats.

Chief among those caveats, one of the drugs that has shown promise in helping deal with XDR shigellosis (“oral pivmecillinam”) is not commercially available for use in the United States.

Interestingly, the CDC noted that while shigellosis has historically been an issue for young children (ages 1 to 4), there are now some very specific subsets of people who are also at an increased risk of XDR shigellosis.

Those groups include: Sexually active gay men, homeless people, international travelers and people with HIV.

Related:
WHO Confirms Bat-Born Virus Outbreak Has Up to 88% Fatality Rate - There Is No Cure

The CDC elaborated on those groups with some interesting data.

Of the 239 cases of XDR Shigella strains reported between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 22, 2023, the CDC reported that the “median age of patients was 42 years (range 1–83 years).”

The CDC then further broke down this drug-resistant stomach bug, noting that, “Among 232 patients with available information, 82 percent were men, 13 percent were women, and 5 percent were children. Among 41 patients who answered questions about recent sexual activity, 88 percent reported male-to-male sexual contact.”

Symptoms of shigellosis include: “Inflammatory diarrhea that can be bloody,” as well as “fever, abdominal cramping, and tenesmus.” (Tenesmus is the sensation of needing to pass stool, despite an empty bowel.)

So what is someone to do given the drug-resistant nature of these emerging shigellosis strains?

Fortunately, not much, as the CDC notes that most people should be able to make a full recovery with little treatment other than replacing fluids and staying hydrated.

“Most patients recover from shigellosis without antimicrobial treatment. Oral rehydration may be sufficient for many people with shigellosis.”

The CDC recommends the following to prevent the disease’s spread: Washing your hands, handling dirty diapers properly, and waiting at least two weeks after your diarrhea has ended before engaging in sexual activity again.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'Extensively Drug Resistant' Illness Is Spreading Through the US: 'There Are No CDC Recommendations'
Patrick Warburton Refuses to Bend the Knee to Cancel Culture: 'I Apologize No More'
Elon Musk Jumps in the Ring as MSM Dogpiles Scott Adams: 'The Media Is Racist'
Jeff Bezos Gets Absolutely Humiliated by NFL Owner After Billionaire's Paper Wrote Hit Pieces on Team - Report
Heinz Makes Call to the Public - Company Is Hunting for Lone Sailor Who Was Lost at Sea
See more...

Conversation