Fact Check: Did Actress Pam Grier Actually Witness Lynchings as a Child, as She Claimed on 'The View'?

Actress Pam Grier has had an interesting life, to say the least. From a blaxploitation star to a career resurgence thanks to a role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” Grier is and has been a witness to a wide swath of Hollywood history.

But was she a witness to lynchings?

That’s, at least, what she claimed during a sit-down on “The View” earlier this week. During the Monday appearance, she claimed that hanged black men were a common sight during her childhood in Columbus, Ohio.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.