Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?
Advertisement - story continues below
A video has been making the rounds on social media purporting to show an unbelievable racist incident.
The video claims to show bodycam footage of a Seattle police officer, Craig Bartlett, approaching a black woman, Jennifer Monroe, at a coffee shop.
According to the video’s narrator, Bartlett was called to the coffee shop due to a “suspicious person,” who would turn out to be Monroe.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement