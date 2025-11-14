Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?

A video has been making the rounds on social media purporting to show an unbelievable racist incident.

The video claims to show bodycam footage of a Seattle police officer, Craig Bartlett, approaching a black woman, Jennifer Monroe, at a coffee shop.

According to the video’s narrator, Bartlett was called to the coffee shop due to a “suspicious person,” who would turn out to be Monroe.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.