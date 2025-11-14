Share
Fact Check
Premium

Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?

 By Bryan Chai  November 14, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

A video has been making the rounds on social media purporting to show an unbelievable racist incident.

The video claims to show bodycam footage of a Seattle police officer, Craig Bartlett, approaching a black woman, Jennifer Monroe, at a coffee shop.

According to the video’s narrator, Bartlett was called to the coffee shop due to a “suspicious person,” who would turn out to be Monroe.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?
AI Company's Commercial Touting Feature Allowing Users to Commune with the Dead Blasted as 'Antihuman and Demonic'
Emotional Sharon Osbourne Plays the Message Trump Left Her After Ozzy's Death: 'He Didn't Have to Call'
Far-Left Congressman Eric Swalwell Has Been Referred to the Justice Department for Criminal Charges
Trump Gets Backlash from MAGA After Defending H-1B Visas by Saying Americans 'Don't Have Certain Talents'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation