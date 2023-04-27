Family Speaks Out After 'Demonic' Murder of 'Wonderful' Delivery Driver: 'We're So Confused'

“Demonic” is the word being used by a Florida sheriff after a man who belongs to the MS-13 criminal gang was arrested in connection with the death of an Uber Eats delivery driver.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Tuesday that police arrested Oscar Adrian Solis, a convicted felon linked to MS-13, and charged him with the April 19 murder of Randall Cooke, according to WFLA-TV.

Cooke had been reported missing after he suddenly stopped answering his wife’s texts.

Police said Solis was shown on video carrying large trash bags out of the house where Cooke made his final delivery. Cooke’s dismembered body was found in the bags, according to WOFL.

“This is demonic. This individual, what he did, was demonic,” Nocco said. “It’s one of those things we never got to answer as to why. That’s what I feel horrible for the family.”

“This was absolutely a horrific crime of passion,” the sheriff said, according to Law and Crime.

“This person, you know, you always say the word ‘evil,’ but this is demonic,” Nocco said.

According to WFLA, Uber Eats gave police the final address where Cooke made a delivery. Detectives then began an investigation that resulted in blood being found in multiple areas of the house. A time card bearing Solis’s name was found in the trunk of Cooke’s car. Police said Solis allegedly had Cooke’s wedding ring and car keys.

The arrest report for Solis said, “blood-soaked rags and paper towels, along with a red DoorDash bag similar to the one [Cooke] was observed carrying.”

Police theorize Solis dragged Cooke into the house prior to the delivery driver’s murder. Solis was charged with murder while committing a robbery.

Brittany Dzoba said the loss of her stepfather has shaken her family, according to Fox News.

Dzoba said the incident has scarred her outlook on life.

“I don’t feel safe at all in this world at all. Nobody does, especially after this incident,” Dzoba said.

Speaking of Solis, she said, “This man is sick … He literally thought he took away one life, but it took away multiple lives because he was our life.”

She said Cooke was “such an amazing, wonderful person. He would do anything. All my friends, we’d all look up to him. We all look up to … my mom and his relationship. They were like, perfect.”

“To take it in as a man’s life away … we’re so confused. Why? Like, why not take the damn car … take something … not him. It’s very, very, very hard for all of us,” she said.

“It’s just such a random thing to do. I don’t know what [Solis] is trying to get at. What was the point of that … Now he’s going to be locked behind bars for the rest of his life.”

