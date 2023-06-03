Fans are Outraged After Beloved Children's Cartoon Features Pride Clip: 'Why Is This a Kid's Show?'

A children’s cartoon beloved not just here, but all across the world, is taking heat for after a year-old radical gay episode began making the rounds on social media again, angering parents who are wondering why paeans to the LGBT movement have to be shoved into shows aimed at toddlers.

In the episode of the popular “Peppa Pig” cartoon series, Peppa Pig learns that one of her friends is part of a “two mothers” family, a storyline that is an effort to indoctrinate little ones as early as possible with the gay agenda.

In the LGBT episode entitled “Families,” which originally aired in September of last year, Penny Polar Bear is shown in the kitchen of her home as her “two mothers” are feeding her spaghetti.

In the clip recently re-shared to Peppa Pig’s TikTok channel as a “pride month” post, Penny Polar Bear says, “I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.”

The LGBT episode came on after a petition campaign started about three years ago that urged the writers of the series — which at that time had already become an international hit with more than 250 episodes produced — to include radical gay content which, until then, had not shown up to corrupt the series.

“Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal. This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance,” the petition exclaimed.

Indeed, the clip above with the “two mums” was barely enough for the radical gay lobby. The LGBT site Mombian.com insisted that the episode selling lesbianism to tiny children was “a little uninspired.” Mombian feels that one episode grooming tiny children is not enough and that Peppa Pigs needs “ongoing representation.”

It’s never enough for the radicals.

Remember, Peppa Pig is aimed at kids from ages four to six, and that says nothing of even younger children and toddlers who may watch the show just for the colors and music.

With that age group being so young, many parents are wondering why “representation” needs to be pushed on tiny tots at all? It’s bad enough they were showing a child character being forced to eat spaghetti without any sauce, but some wondered why toddlers need to be indoctrinated by the extreme left’s LGBT agenda?

“WHY IS THIS A KIDS SHOW?,” one commenter asked in all caps on TikTok.

Another equally incredulous commenter asked, “IS THIS WHAT THEY TEACH KIDS NOW.”

Yet another blasted the show, saying, “Why did you destroy an innocent kids show? That’s ridiculous.”

In addition, the series celebrated “Pride Month” on its official Twitter account where its post also brought criticism.

🌈 Happy Pride Month 🌈 Here’s to celebrating love.❤ pic.twitter.com/Yskvk199Aa — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) June 1, 2023

This is grooming. — JCraig425 (@JCraig425) June 2, 2023

Y’all ruined a great kids’ show with this drek. — Gabriella (@Pearlofwissdom) June 2, 2023

It’s all just another example of the extreme, left-wing forcing their adult sexual agenda onto small children, indoctrinating them at their earliest ages to make sure they are open to perversion as soon as possible.

Parents need to be very careful about what their children are watching. The LGBT agenda is targeting younger and younger audiences by any means possible.

