Fans Stunned as World Champion Wrestler Dies at Age 38: 'This is Crushing'

Jamin Pugh, who starred in the Ring of Honor as pro wrestler Jay Briscoe, has died at the age of 38.

WMDT reported on Tuesday that two people were killed in a car accident at around 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Delaware, but the names of the victims were not released. The Shore Line News Beacon also referenced the accident but did not reveal the identity of the victims.

The website Wrestling Headlines referenced the two reports in its coverage of the wrestler’s death.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of ROH, announced the Pugh had died on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

ROH confirmed Pugh’s death on its website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans,”

Reacting to the loss on Twitter, fans and fellow wrestlers wrote that his death was “so unbelievably sad,” “crushing,” and “a big loss in wrestling.”

I will have to gather my thoughts to say more later. This is crushing. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 18, 2023

This is a big loss in wrestling & for tag team. — FudgeWilde (@Fudgewilde) January 18, 2023

So unbelievably sad. May he rest in peace. — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) January 18, 2023

I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro — Kyle O’Reilly (@KORcombat) January 18, 2023

According to Sports Illustrated, Pugh and his brother, Mark, won 13 ROH tag team titles during the 20 years in which they competed, having won their most recent title last month.

As a solo act, Pugh won the ROH world championship twice.

The brothers were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year.

