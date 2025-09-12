FBI Releases New Footage of Charlie Kirk's Killer Scrambling Away Seconds After Shooting

As panic was erupting in one part of Utah Valley University where attendees had just seen conservative commentator Charlie Kirk gunned down, video has shown the man suspected of killing Kirk coolly make his escape.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that a suspect in the killing was in custody.

There was communication between the possible shooter’s family, a minister, and law enforcement that had resulted in an arrest, according to The New York Times.

“The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025,” the FBI’s Salt Lake City office posted on X the evening before Trump’s announcement.

“Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print,” the post said.

“The shooter’s weapon and ammunition were recovered from a wooded area near the university,” the post said.







The video released showed a dark-clothed figure running across the roof of a building on the campus, then jumping from the roof to the ground without falling.

After reaching the ground, the man dashed off past rows of parked cars. At the time of the video, there was no one else visible in the camera’s frame.

We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

As noted by Fox News, the single gunshot that killed Kirk in front of horrified witnesses came from about 200 yards away.

Police believe the shot was fired from the Losee Center building, on the opposite side of the plaza where Kirk’s event was taking place.

Yesterday, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said in a video posted to X that video had allowed authorities to trace the suspect’s movements.

“Starting at 11:52 a.m. the subject arrived on campus, shortly away from campus. We have tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to the shooting location,” he said.

BREAKING: FBI Releases Photos of Person of Interest in Charlie Kirk Killing The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area where the suspect fled after the attack.… pic.twitter.com/uFelbPquU7 — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) September 11, 2025

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the others side of the building, jumped off the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood,” he said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls noted in a video on X that a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” was found that police believe was used to kill Kirk.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.