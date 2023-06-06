Share
News
A transgender flag is pictured in the stock image above.
A transgender flag is pictured in a stock photo. (Maxim Ermolenko / Shutterstock)

Federal Judge Issues Major Ruling on Florida's Ban on Transitioning Minors

 By Katelynn Richardson  June 6, 2023 at 10:38am
Share

A federal judge sided Tuesday with families who sued over Florida’s ban on gender transition procedures for minors.

A group of families, backed by several LGBT activist groups, sued Florida in March shortly after the rule restricting minors from accessing surgical sex change procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy took effect.

Northern District of Florida Judge Robert L. Hinkle — an appointee of former President Bill Clinton — granted a preliminary injunction against the law to prohibit it from being enforced against the plaintiffs, arguing that the “great weight of medical authority supports these treatments.”

Hinkle repeatedly claimed “gender identity” is real in his ruling.

“With extraordinarily rare exceptions not at issue here, every person is born with external sex characteristics, male or female, and chromosomes that match,” he wrote.

Trending:
Sheriff's Deputies Make Dramatic Arrest of 'Pride' Festival Attendee After Realizing Who He Is

“As the person goes through life, the person also has a gender identity — a deeply felt internal sense of being male or female,” the judge said.

Hinkle also slammed Florida’s assertion that organizations advocating for gender transition procedures are “dominated by individuals who pursued good politics, not good medicine.”

Should the Supreme Court hear the case?

“If ever a pot called a kettle black, it is here,” he wrote. “The statute and the rules were an exercise in politics, not good medicine.”

“There has long been, and still is, substantial bigotry directed at transgender individuals … It is hardly surprising that doctors who understand that transgender identity can be real, not made up—doctors who are willing to provide supportive medical care — oppose anti-transgender bigotry,” Hinkle continued.

The Florida Department of Health told the Daily Caller News Foundation it “does not comment on any ongoing litigation.”

However, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine lambasted the bill.

“It’s clear that Democrat Judge Hinkle is a science-denying wokeist whose radical order will soon be overturned by jurists who actually believe in science,” the Florida lawmaker said on Twitter.

Related:
Ron DeSantis Threatened with Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Flying Illegal Aliens to California

“We will not stop fighting to defend children from those like Hinkle who support child castration and mutilation,” he said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Federal Judge Issues Major Ruling on Florida's Ban on Transitioning Minors
'Much Worse Than Expected': Even CNBC Anchor Forced to Admit Possible Recession
Biden Admin Closes Off More Land to Oil and Gas Drilling with New 20-Year Moratorium
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Becomes 7th GOP Governor to Send Troops to Southern Border
Skynet: Air Force AI-Trained Drone Attacks Its Operator Instead of Enemy Targets
See more...

Conversation