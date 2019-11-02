Female Dem Legislator Cruelly Declares Early Miscarriages 'Some Mess on a Napkin'

Pennsylvania Democrats had their sights set this week on killing, of all things, a bill that would protect the remains of the unborn following an untimely passing of any kind.

An already contentious debate took a turn for the cold and unfeeling Tuesday, when state Rep. Wendy Ullman, abandoning all manner of decency, referred to an early miscarriage as no more than “some mess on a napkin.”

“[House Bill 1890] refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization, which covers an awful lot of territory,” Ullman said. “I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we are also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps.”

“Not to be concrete,” Ullman said. “An early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.

“And I’m not sure people would agree that this is something that we want to take to the point of ritual, either cremation or internment,” she added.

Now, the Democratic representative from Pennsylvania’s 143rd district has since apologized, tweeting Friday that she understands her words were “poorly chosen.”

Ullman said she remains “steadfast” in her belief that any and all discussions about the unborn should be between “a patient and her doctor.”

This issue is intensely important to me, and that’s why I struggled for words. My words were poorly chosen, and I apologize. I remain steadfast that every single step of a medical process, including the handling of remains, should be decided by a patient and her doctor. 4/4 — Rep. Wendy Ullman (@RepUllman) November 1, 2019

But this is hardly the first time in recent history that the American left has displayed its callous disregard for the sanctity of human life.

Examples abound even in the very body within which Ullman serves.

In April, fellow Pennsylvania Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims received a serious lashing on social media for verbally harassing and attempting to dox a woman and her teenage daughters who were silently protesting and praying outside a Philadelphia-area Planned Parenthood.

Yet Sims didn’t even formally apologize until late last month. (Coincidentally, a fellow representative withdrew a measure to censure him after he apologized, the Washington Examiner reported.)

And let’s just dispense with the niceties — these will undoubtedly not be the last instances of the “pro-choice” left’s callous disregard for the humanity of the unborn.

Acts of aggression on behalf of the choice movement — acts like Sims’ — are the rule, not the exception. Statements like Ullman’s are not simply “poorly chosen” words.

They are Freudian slips of the highest magnitude.

So often, the American left dresses up its foolishness, avarice and ever-growing cultural insanity with kind words and false truisms.

Day in and day out, we hear Democrats hem-and-haw that it isn’t lack of love for the unborn that brings them to support the “pro-choice” position, but love for the living.

To support the life of the unborn and a woman’s right to choose is not mutually exclusive, they say.

But in moments like these, when the pro-life movement finds itself inches from a minor stride toward legitimizing the life of the unborn, the left’s true colors show through — and the unborn quickly become little more than “some mess on a napkin.”

