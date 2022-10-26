Fetterman's Top 5 Worst Moments of PA Senate Debate - 2 Words from Opening Line Set the Stage

This was hard to watch.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S Senate nominee John Fetterman struggled his way through Tuesday night’s debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman’s critics have repeatedly questioned if the Democrat is medically fit for the rigors of serving in the Senate. Fetterman’s debate performance didn’t exactly dispel these questions. The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania experienced a stroke in May and has seriously limited his public appearances as a candidate.

Fetterman has brushed away questions surrounding his personal health.

Doctors for the Democratic nominee have indicated Fetterman struggles with auditory processing as a side effect of the May stroke, according to The Washington Post.

Fetterman’s opening answer in the debate sounded as if it were a concluding message, preceding what would be a series of disorienting answers in which the candidate struggled to express himself.

Fetterman opens the debate: “Hi. Good night everybody.” pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Fetterman seemed to indicate that he supports Pennsylvania’s fracking energy industry, although his convoluted answer didn’t make it crystal clear.

Fetterman is asked about previously saying he wanted to eliminate fracking: “I support fracking and I don’t I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking.” pic.twitter.com/JWE20t3kWi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

In yet another bizarre response, Fetterman struggled to articulate a rebuttal after Oz pointed out that Fetterman had been continuously supported by his family as an adult — with his sister even selling him his house for $1.

Oz: “Fetterman didn’t pay for his own house. He got it for a dollar from his sister.” Fetterman: “He got his Pennsylvania house from his own in ladies for $1. That’s typical.” pic.twitter.com/Es1jlhX5kB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Fetterman appeared completely stumped for several seconds when the debate moderator asked about his policy disagreements with President Joe Biden.

Moderator: “Are there any of Biden’s policy positions that you disagree with.” *seven Mississippi pause* pic.twitter.com/uAf1iPMcoC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

The Democrat totally failed to give much of concrete policy answer on his plans to fight inflation, instead opting for various personal criticisms of Oz.

Moderator: “Has the Biden administration overspent and, if so, where do you think [it] should be cut.” You have 60 seconds.” *Pause” Fetterman: “Here’s what I think we have to fight about inflation here right now. That’s we need to fight about: inflation right now.” #PASen pic.twitter.com/Rln5WFRlGZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2022

Fetterman’s struggles at the debate — the only in Pennsylania’s Senate contest — roused concern with national Democrats, according to Axios.

The election is considered one of the hottest in November’s midterms and could ultimately determine the majority party in the Senate.

Polling has indicated Oz — a doctor and television personality — has consistently gained on Fetterman, according to Politico.

