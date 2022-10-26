Parler Share
Commentary

Fetterman's Top 5 Worst Moments of PA Senate Debate - 2 Words from Opening Line Set the Stage

 By Richard Moorhead  October 26, 2022 at 4:32pm
This was hard to watch.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S Senate nominee John Fetterman struggled his way through Tuesday night’s debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman’s critics have repeatedly questioned if the Democrat is medically fit for the rigors of serving in the Senate. Fetterman’s debate performance didn’t exactly dispel these questions. The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania experienced a stroke in May and has seriously limited his public appearances as a candidate.

Fetterman has brushed away questions surrounding his personal health.

Doctors for the Democratic nominee have indicated Fetterman struggles with auditory processing as a side effect of the May stroke, according to The Washington Post.

Fetterman’s opening answer in the debate sounded as if it were a concluding message, preceding what would be a series of disorienting answers in which the candidate struggled to express himself.

Fetterman seemed to indicate that he supports Pennsylvania’s fracking energy industry, although his convoluted answer didn’t make it crystal clear.

In yet another bizarre response, Fetterman struggled to articulate a rebuttal after Oz pointed out that Fetterman had been continuously supported by his family as an adult — with his sister even selling him his house for $1.

Fetterman appeared completely stumped for several seconds when the debate moderator asked about his policy disagreements with President Joe Biden.

The Democrat totally failed to give much of concrete policy answer on his plans to fight inflation, instead opting for various personal criticisms of Oz.

Fetterman’s struggles at the debate — the only in Pennsylania’s Senate contest — roused concern with national Democrats, according to Axios.

The election is considered one of the hottest in November’s midterms and could ultimately determine the majority party in the Senate.

Polling has indicated Oz — a doctor and television personality — has consistently gained on Fetterman, according to Politico.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




